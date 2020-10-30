Dhanush to sing a song in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re

Murtuza Iqbal







Dhanush is all set to make his Bollywood comeback with Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan and was announced earlier this year.

Well, apart from being an actor Dhanush is also a singer and his song Kolaveri Di, which was sung by him, had received a great response. And now, he will be singing a song in Atrangi Re.

Recently, on Instagram, the actor posted a picture with music composer AR Rahman and captioned it as, “Had a blast singing and chatting with our very own Isai puyal @arrahman sir. #atrangire @aanandlrai @saraalikhan95.”







Dhanush is a big name down South and made his Bollywood debut with 2013 release Raanjhanaa which was also directed by Rai. He later starred in R Balki’s 2015 directorial Shamitabh, and now after six years we will get to see him in a Hindi film.







The shooting of Atrangi Re had kickstarted earlier this year, but was stalled due to the pandemic. While talking about resuming the shoot, Rai had earlier stated, “During this lockdown, I’ve taken out a lot of time to prepare for the upcoming schedules of Atrangi Re. I’m really excited to start the next schedule which is planned to take place in Madurai from October and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all the safety precautions of course.”

Atrangi Re is slated to release on Valentine’s Day next year.





