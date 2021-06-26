Website Logo
  Saturday, June 26, 2021
Entertainment

Dhamaka to Satyanarayan Ki Katha: 5 upcoming films in Kartik Aaryan’s impressive line-up

In this photograph taken on September 27, 2019, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan attends the second edition of Indian Sports Honours annual ceremony in Mumbai. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Kartik Aaryan may have lost out on a few plum projects over the past few months, but his line-up of upcoming movies still remains as impressive as it was before he was reportedly booted out of the said films. The actor has a string of high-profile movies on his platter which will hit screens in 2021 and 2022. Let us have a look at the top 5 films of Kartik Aaryan that cinephiles are waiting for with bated breath.

Dhamaka

In December, Aaryan started shooting for his next film Dhamaka. The actor wrapped up the Ram Madhvani directorial in a record time of just 10 days. Also starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, the eagerly awaited thriller is gearing up for a premiere on Netflix. The streamer is yet to announce the official release date of the film though.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan had commenced work on this high-profile horror-comedy before the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit India. The team wrapped up a major portion of the film before all shooting activities came to a grinding halt in March 2020. Aaryan resumed filming the Anees Bazmee directorial in February, but the team had to put the shoot on hold again after he tested positive for the coronavirus followed by the second wave of the pandemic.

Satyanarayan Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan recently added the musical tale of romance, Satyanarayan Ki Katha, to his resume. To be directed by National Award Winner, Sameer Vidwans, the upcoming film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and reportedly features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. “It is a small-town love story with strong influence of music, aiming to go on floors by the end of this year,” a source says.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) star also headlines Ekta Kapoor’s next production, which is said to be the official adaptation of the superhit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), originally starring Allu Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor. It has been apparently titled Shehzada. Rohit Dhawan has been tapped to call the shots. The film is set to begin production in September.

Hansal Mehta’s Next

According to reports, Kartik Aaryan has also signed a film with award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The actor will reportedly play the character of an Air Force Pilot in the film. “Hansal is expected to complete a film before moving on to this real-life story wherein Kartik plays the role of an IAF officer. It is set against the backdrop of a rescue mission,” the same source informs. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is expected to take off in the first quarter of 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

