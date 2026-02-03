‘Dhadak 2’ director Shazia Iqbal faces backlash over veiled criticism of ‘Dhurandhar’, locks Instagram account

Highlights

Shazia Iqbal posts critical Instagram stories widely read as a swipe at Dhurandhar

Use of the film’s background music fuels speculation and online backlash

Filmmaker turns Instagram account private after posts go viral

Debate reignites over politics, representation and responsibility in mainstream cinema

Shazia Iqbal, director of Dhadak 2, has found herself at the centre of an online storm after sharing a series of Instagram stories that many interpreted as a criticism of Ranveer Singh’s latest film Dhurandhar.

While Iqbal did not name the film directly, the use of a song from Dhurandhar in the background led several social media users to link her remarks to the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller.

In the post, Iqbal described the unnamed film as “sinister”, alleging that it incites “hate and violence” and accusing parts of the industry of apathy towards minorities. The sharp tone of the message quickly sparked debate, drawing both support and criticism across platforms.

Social media reaction turns heated

Within hours, screenshots of Iqbal’s stories began circulating widely, prompting intense discussion on X and Instagram. Several users questioned her interpretation of the film, while others accused her of hypocrisy, pointing to the themes explored in Dhadak 2.

One post claimed that Iqbal herself had directed a film that promoted divisive ideas, while another questioned what, specifically, Dhurandhar depicted that could be read as hostile towards minorities.

As the criticism mounted, Iqbal switched her Instagram account to private on Monday. By then, however, the posts had already gone viral.

About ‘Dhurandhar’

Set in Lyari, a neighbourhood in Pakistan, Dhurandhar follows Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, as he infiltrates a criminal network dealing in arms and illegal trade. The film was released in theatres on December 5.

The cast includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan. A sequel has been announced and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19.

The film has divided opinion since its release, with discussions around its political undertones running alongside praise for its technical craft and performances.

‘Dhadak 2’ and earlier controversies

Iqbal’s Dhadak 2, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri and centres on caste-based discrimination and an inter-caste love story. The film is a remake of the 2018 Tamil drama Pariyerum Perumal.

Some social media users have labelled Dhadak 2 as preachy or politically motivated, arguments that resurfaced amid the current backlash.

Meanwhile, voices from within the industry have also expressed mixed views on Dhurandhar. Hrithik Roshan praised its filmmaking but said he disagreed with its politics, while Anurag Kashyap described the film as “courageous” yet “questionable”.