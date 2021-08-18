Website Logo
  Wednesday, August 18, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 432,519
Total Cases 32,285,857
Today's Fatalities 440
Today's Cases 35,178
Entertainment

Dev Patel's The Green Knight to be available to rent online this week

Dev Patel (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

A24 has announced that The Green Knight (2021), starring Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, will be available to rent on streaming media platforms starting Thursday. Viewers can rent the film on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Fandango Now, Redbox and more.

“This Thursday, August 19th, David Lowery’s acclaimed Arthurian epic The Green Knight will be available everywhere you rent movies. Starring Dev Patel as the legendary Sir Gawain — there is no better company for a hot summer knight,” A24 said in a statement.

The Green Knight also features Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson in important roles.

“From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table,” A24 explained The Green Knight last year.

“An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.”

The Green Knight entered theatres in the United States on July 30, 2021. It debuted alongside Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon’s Stillwater. Unfortunately, U.K. moviegoers could not catch the film in cinemas as it was pulled from theatres due to a sudden spike in coronavirus cases.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

