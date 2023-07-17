Dev Patel, Aamir Khan and others attend Wimbledon’s men finals

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was present at the Wimbledon finals with her daughter Ira Khan and sons Junaid and Azad.

Dev Patel and Aamir Khan (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Wimbledon 2023 had been attracting a sea of celebrities since its opening day. Several prominent personalities were in attendance to watch the finals on Sunday between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, among them were Dev Patel, Aamir Khan, and Sonam Kapoor.

While Priyanka had attended the match a day earlier with her husband Nick Jonas, he attended the final with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra.

Nick took to his official Instagram handle and shared a selfie with Priyanka, along with a few lovely pictures from their Wimbledon women’s finale visit. “Beautiful day out at the tennis with my love. Such an honour to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam,” the American singer captioned his post.

Sonam attended the thrilling Wimbledon men’s final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress wore a green checkered outfit from Daniel Lee’s Resort 24 collection for Burberry. She completed the look with a sleek low-bun hairstyle, black sunglasses, and a black bag.

“What an incredible historical match to watch, with such brilliant company! Congratulations to the insanely talented @carlitosalcarazz and the amazing @djokernole ! @wimbledon #everydayphenomenal,” she wrote.

