Website Logo
  • Monday, July 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Dev Patel, Aamir Khan and others attend Wimbledon’s men finals

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was present at the Wimbledon finals with her daughter Ira Khan and sons Junaid and Azad.

Dev Patel and Aamir Khan (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Wimbledon 2023 had been attracting a sea of celebrities since its opening day. Several prominent personalities were in attendance to watch the finals on Sunday between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, among them were Dev Patel, Aamir Khan, and Sonam Kapoor.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was present at the Wimbledon finals with her daughter Ira Khan and sons Junaid and Azad.

While Priyanka had attended the match a day earlier with her husband Nick Jonas, he attended the final with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra.

Nick took to his official Instagram handle and shared a selfie with Priyanka, along with a few lovely pictures from their Wimbledon women’s finale visit. “Beautiful day out at the tennis with my love. Such an honour to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam,” the American singer captioned his post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Sonam attended the thrilling Wimbledon men’s final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress wore a green checkered outfit from Daniel Lee’s Resort 24 collection for Burberry. She completed the look with a sleek low-bun hairstyle, black sunglasses, and a black bag.

“What an incredible historical match to watch, with such brilliant company! Congratulations to the insanely talented @carlitosalcarazz and the amazing @djokernole ! @wimbledon #everydayphenomenal,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Entries for Indian Panorama section at 2023 IFFI open
Entertainment
Balaji Telefilms begins filming ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’
Entertainment
Shah Rukh unveils Nayanthara’s ‘Jawan’ character poster
MUSIC
Zayn Malik teases new single ‘Love Like This’
Entertainment
‘Merry Christmas’, bilingual starring Katrina and Vijay, to release on Dec 15
NEWS
Madhavan attends Louvre dinner hosted by Macron in Modi’s honour
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas watch Wimbledon women’s final
Hollywood News
Nicolas Cage to skip Fantasia Film Festival due to SAG-AFTRA strike
Entertainment
Birthday Special: A look at Katrina Kaif’s popular dance numbers
Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra extends support to SAG AFTRA strike
NEWS
LG inaugurates two multipurpose cinema halls in north Kashmir
MUSIC
Music has brought me to the world and the world to me: Zakir…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW