  Monday, November 01, 2021
News

Deuba attends event in London organised by Nepal support groups

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, greets Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during arrivals for day two of COP26 at SECC on November 1, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alastair Grant – Pool/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE all-party parliamentary group for Nepal and UK-Nepal trade and investment forum organised an event on Sunday (31) in London to welcome Nepal prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is on an official visit to the UK.

Deuba leads the Nepali delegation to the UN climate summit (COP26) in Glasgow. 

While addressing the gathering, Deuba said he was encouraged by the goodwill and solidarity expressed in the UK Parliament towards Nepal on various occasions.

“It is a warm reminder that Nepal has great friends in difficult times,” he added.

Chair of the all-party parliamentary group for Nepal, Virendra Sharma, vice-chair and president of UK-Nepal trade and investment forum Lord Sheikh, Lord Lancaster and Catherine West MP also spoke during the event.

Earlier, chairman of Britain-Nepal society Lord Paul and chairman of Britain-Nepal NGO Network Colonel Nick Hinton paid a courtesy call on the prime minister.

Deuba will deliver Nepal’s national statement at the World Leaders Summit. He will also attend the reception hosted by British prime minister Boris Johnson in honour of the participating heads of state and government on Monday (1) evening.

According to reports, Deuba will hold bilateral meetings with various state heads and other dignitaries.

The prime minister is also scheduled to visit Royal Botanical Garden in Edinburgh on Wednesday (3) and address a gathering, an official statement said. He will also plant a sapling in the Nepali Garden.

He will be accompanied by the minister of forests and environment Ramsahay Prasad Yadav as well as senior officials of the government. He will depart on the same day to Nepal.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

