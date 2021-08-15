Derby responds after ‘racist and homophobic’ comments towards players

Wayne Rooney, manager of Derby County during the team’s training session. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

DERBY COUNTY has been made aware of reports of racist and homophobic comments made by their supporters during one of an away game at Peterborough United on Saturday .

Punjabi Rams, a supporters’ group highlighted the comments directed towards Derby winger Kamil Jozwiak and a Peterborough player. Derby lost the match 2-1.

Punjabi Rams tweeted: “A disappointing result but what was even more disappointing was the fact a minority of our fans made a homophobic slur towards a Peterborough player and racist comments towards Jozwiak.

“We’ve reported the incidents and encourage others to do the same if heard or seen.”

In a brief statement on Twitter, Derby said: “We thank Punjabi Rams for rightly reporting these incidents and do not, in any way, condone these actions.

“We will work with the relevant authorities to determine who these individuals were.

“Enough is enough.”

An EFL statement later read: “The EFL is sickened and saddened to hear allegations of homophobic and racist abuse at Peterborough United v Derby County today.

“The message is clear, discrimination, prejudice and abuse, whether in the stadium or online has absolutely no place in our game.

“The EFL and its Clubs stand together against discrimination and those who do not agree are not welcome.”

Ahead of the new season, anti-racism organisation Kick It Out had urged supporters to report incidents of racial abuse. “Racism cannot be allowed to run unchecked through football and accountability is essential in stemming the spread. Reporting incidents of abuse is the first step in this process.”