Demi Moore and Amy Adams discuss societal pressure on women to repress anger

Everything about women having to don submissive and obedient roles in life may be old news, but it continues to be a sad reality. Contextualising the plight of women, Demi Moore and Amy Adams, in a one-on-one interview, discussed how women are often obliged to hide their rage due to societal pressure.

Both their recent films, The Substance and Nightbitch respectively, have similar themes of unexpressed female rage. "I love how both of our films also deal with surrealism and mysticism, and these elements of rage," Adams said.

In response, Moore is seen saying, “For women in general, there’s an unsaid societal pressure that they can not express their anger. Not that anybody’s saying we can’t be, but that it’s been in a way the collective consciousness of like, 'Oh, that’s not attractive.”

Besides working on similar subjects in the film industry, both the actors have something else in common: Motherhood. Adams who has a 14-year-old daughter with her husband Darren, stated that she is careful not to use gender-specific terms around her. "I’ve had to really work on being like, 'Oh my gosh, you’re such a good… ' No, don’t say it. Say, ‘'You’re a good person, and I’m really proud of you.' Instead of saying ‘you’re a good girl,’” she ponders.

Demi Moore, who is mother to daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30 with ex-husband Bruce Willis, agreed. Adams, meanwhile, shared that she was “paralysed” by some circumstances in her life and was inspired by Moore, thinking that’s what it’s like to be a woman.

The Substance is streaming on Mubi. Nightbitch will be available on Hotstar on December 27