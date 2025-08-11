Demi Lovato reunites with Joe Jonas on stage as Disney fans predict Camp Rock 3 return

Highlights:

Demi Lovato made a surprise appearance at the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20 tour opening night at MetLife Stadium on 10 August.

Lovato reunited with Joe Jonas to perform Camp Rock hits This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing.

The reunion has reignited speculation about a potential Camp Rock 3 movie, 15 years after the last film.

Lovato’s husband, Jordan Lutes, publicly praised her performance and reunion with Joe.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour on 10 August at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. But the night’s biggest moment came when Demi Lovato walked on stage. The 32-year-old singer joined the band mid-set for a throwback performance of Camp Rock classics, sending the crowd into deafening cheers.

Lovato and Joe Jonas, who played Mitchie Torres and Shane Gray in the Disney Channel films, reunited to perform their signature duets This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing. The nostalgic moment marked their first on-stage performance together in years.

Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers for surprise Camp Rock performance Instagram Screengrab/ddlovato





Why fans think Camp Rock 3 might be happening

The appearance has fuelled intense speculation online about a third Camp Rock movie. Social media users claim Lovato was spotted at a soundcheck with the Jonas Brothers earlier in the day, with some insisting Disney has already approached her to reprise her role.

Rumours suggest the potential sequel could be set 15 years after Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, reuniting original cast members for a modern storyline. While Disney has yet to confirm any plans, fans see the timing of Lovato’s performance as more than coincidence.

Lovato recently followed the Jonas Brothers on Instagram again, and the band has been dropping nostalgic references to their Disney era throughout the tour, both of which have only added to the frenzy.





Inside Demi and the Jonas Brothers’ history

Lovato and the Jonas Brothers first worked together in 2008’s Camp Rock, later touring together and collaborating on Lovato’s debut album. Over the years, their friendship endured public highs and lows, including the Jonas Brothers’ hiatus and Lovato’s personal struggles.

However, their public interactions became rare after 2018, with Lovato notably absent from both Nick and Joe’s weddings. Sunday’s reunion, therefore, wasn’t just a Disney throwback. For many, it felt like a reminder of their enduring professional connection despite years apart.

Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas arrive at Walt Disney Picture's "Jonas Brothers: 3D Concert Experience" Getty Images





Joe and Demi’s playful backstage moments

After the show, Joe Jonas posted a TikTok of him and Lovato lip-syncing to Wouldn’t Change a Thing, delighting fans who have long shipped their on-screen pairing. Lovato also shared clips from the night, including a reenactment of a viral old interview, and thanked the band in an Instagram post.

The reunion extended beyond the stage. Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, another Camp Rock alum, co-hosted the official livestream alongside Franklin Jonas, the youngest Jonas brother, who also joined the family on stage for the finale When You Look Me in the Eyes.





Husband Jordan Lutes’ reaction

Lovato’s husband, musician Jordan Lutes, showed nothing but support for the reunion. Commenting on her Instagram reel, he left clapping and laughing emojis, later posting on his Stories that he “couldn’t be more proud” of his wife.

His reaction quickly became a talking point online, with fans praising the couple’s open support for each other’s past and present collaborations.

Jordan Lutes shows support for the reunion Instagram Screengrab/ddlovato





With the JONAS20 tour now underway and the possibility of Camp Rock 3 gaining traction, the Disney nostalgia wave shows no signs of slowing down. For fans, seeing Mitchie and Shane back on stage was more than a performance, it was a promise that some on-screen magic might be about to return.