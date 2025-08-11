Skip to content
Demi Lovato reunites with Joe Jonas on stage as Disney fans predict Camp Rock 3 return

The surprise MetLife performance with the Jonas Brothers has reignited hopes for a 15-year-later sequel.

Demi Lovato & Joe Jonas

Demi Lovato reunites with Joe Jonas during Jonas Brothers JONAS20 tour

Instagram Screengrab/ddlovato/Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 11, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Highlights:

  • Demi Lovato made a surprise appearance at the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20 tour opening night at MetLife Stadium on 10 August.
  • Lovato reunited with Joe Jonas to perform Camp Rock hits This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing.
  • The reunion has reignited speculation about a potential Camp Rock 3 movie, 15 years after the last film.
  • Lovato’s husband, Jordan Lutes, publicly praised her performance and reunion with Joe.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour on 10 August at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. But the night’s biggest moment came when Demi Lovato walked on stage. The 32-year-old singer joined the band mid-set for a throwback performance of Camp Rock classics, sending the crowd into deafening cheers.

Lovato and Joe Jonas, who played Mitchie Torres and Shane Gray in the Disney Channel films, reunited to perform their signature duets This Is Me and Wouldn’t Change a Thing. The nostalgic moment marked their first on-stage performance together in years.

Demi Lovato & Joe Jonas Demi Lovato joins Jonas Brothers for surprise Camp Rock performanceInstagram Screengrab/ddlovato


Why fans think Camp Rock 3 might be happening

The appearance has fuelled intense speculation online about a third Camp Rock movie. Social media users claim Lovato was spotted at a soundcheck with the Jonas Brothers earlier in the day, with some insisting Disney has already approached her to reprise her role.

Rumours suggest the potential sequel could be set 15 years after Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, reuniting original cast members for a modern storyline. While Disney has yet to confirm any plans, fans see the timing of Lovato’s performance as more than coincidence.

Lovato recently followed the Jonas Brothers on Instagram again, and the band has been dropping nostalgic references to their Disney era throughout the tour, both of which have only added to the frenzy.


Inside Demi and the Jonas Brothers’ history

Lovato and the Jonas Brothers first worked together in 2008’s Camp Rock, later touring together and collaborating on Lovato’s debut album. Over the years, their friendship endured public highs and lows, including the Jonas Brothers’ hiatus and Lovato’s personal struggles.

However, their public interactions became rare after 2018, with Lovato notably absent from both Nick and Joe’s weddings. Sunday’s reunion, therefore, wasn’t just a Disney throwback. For many, it felt like a reminder of their enduring professional connection despite years apart.

Joe Jonas, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas arrive at Walt Disney Picture's "Jonas Brothers: 3D Concert Experience"Getty Images


Joe and Demi’s playful backstage moments

After the show, Joe Jonas posted a TikTok of him and Lovato lip-syncing to Wouldn’t Change a Thing, delighting fans who have long shipped their on-screen pairing. Lovato also shared clips from the night, including a reenactment of a viral old interview, and thanked the band in an Instagram post.

The reunion extended beyond the stage. Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, another Camp Rock alum, co-hosted the official livestream alongside Franklin Jonas, the youngest Jonas brother, who also joined the family on stage for the finale When You Look Me in the Eyes.


Husband Jordan Lutes’ reaction

Lovato’s husband, musician Jordan Lutes, showed nothing but support for the reunion. Commenting on her Instagram reel, he left clapping and laughing emojis, later posting on his Stories that he “couldn’t be more proud” of his wife.

His reaction quickly became a talking point online, with fans praising the couple’s open support for each other’s past and present collaborations.

Jordan Lutes shows support for the reunionInstagram Screengrab/ddlovato


With the JONAS20 tour now underway and the possibility of Camp Rock 3 gaining traction, the Disney nostalgia wave shows no signs of slowing down. For fans, seeing Mitchie and Shane back on stage was more than a performance, it was a promise that some on-screen magic might be about to return.

Faissal Khan Aamir Khan allegations

Aamir Khan’s family denies Faissal Khan’s claims of wrongful confinement

Getty Images/ Instagram/faissal.khan

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal accuses actor of confinement and forced medication, family denies allegations

Highlights:

  • Faissal Khan alleges Aamir Khan’s family locked him up for over a year and forced him to take medication.
  • Khan family calls the claims “hurtful and misleading,” saying decisions were made on medical advice.
  • Statement signed by more than a dozen family members, urging privacy and empathy.
  • Faissal says family branded him schizophrenic and a danger to society.

Aamir Khan’s family has issued a strongly worded statement dismissing allegations made by his younger brother, Faissal Khan, who recently claimed he was wrongfully confined and medicated. Speaking to entertainment outlet Pinkvilla, Faissal accused his family, including Aamir and their sisters, of branding him schizophrenic, calling him “mad,” and keeping him under watch at Aamir’s Mumbai home for over a year.

The Khan family described his account as “hurtful and misleading,” adding that every step taken regarding Faissal’s care was made with professional medical guidance and out of concern for his emotional and psychological health.

Kylie Jenner stuns in black bikini as she kicks off 28th birthday celebrations

Kylie Jenner poses in a black bikini ahead of her 28th birthday celebrations

Instagram/kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner stuns in black bikini as she kicks off 28th birthday celebrations

Highlights:

  • Kylie Jenner shared sultry black bikini photos ahead of her 28th birthday on 10 August.
  • The reality star posed with a glass of red wine and showed off early luxury gifts from Kris Jenner and Miu Miu.
  • Fans and celebrity friends, including Hailey Bieber, left comments praising her look.
  • Kylie also revealed her Kylie Cosmetics mini ‘Cosmic’ fragrance will return for her birthday weekend.

Kylie Jenner is closing out her 27th year in signature style, with a striking black bikini look, a glass of red wine, and a stream of luxury gifts. The beauty mogul and reality TV star, who turns 28 on 10 August, shared a series of photos on Instagram on 8 August showing her soaking up the sun in a plunging tie-front bikini top paired with low-rise black leggings.

The Kardashians star captioned the post, “Last Friday as a 27-year-old,” giving fans a preview of her pre-birthday celebrations. In the carousel of photos, Kylie posed outdoors while holding a wine glass, tousling her hair, and flashing her French tip manicure.

SSMB29 first look

Mahesh Babu’s rugged first look from SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 GlobeTrotter ignites fan excitement

Instagram/urstrulymahesh

Mahesh Babu first look from SS Rajamouli’s 'SSMB29 GlobeTrotter' sparks massive buzz ahead of November 2025 reveal

Highlights:

  • Mahesh Babu shared the first official glimpse from SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited SSMB29 on his 50th birthday.
  • The film is tentatively titled GlobeTrotter, though its official title is unconfirmed.
  • Rajamouli promised a “never-before-seen” full reveal in November 2025.
  • The film reportedly features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with high-budget global action sequences.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu marked his 50th birthday by sharing the first official glimpse from his highly anticipated collaboration with director SS Rajamouli. The project, tentatively titled SSMB29 and hinted at as GlobeTrotter, is shaping up to be a global-scale action adventure.

The poster, unveiled on Saturday, shows a rugged close-up of Mahesh’s chest, partly smeared with blood, dressed in a worn brown shirt. Around his neck hangs a rudraksh mala with a trishul and Nandi pendant, an image loaded with symbolism that has set off fan speculation about his character’s backstory.

Taylor Swift deepfake

Elon Musk’s Grok AI under fire for generating explicit Taylor Swift deepfakes without prompts

Getty Images

Elon Musk AI accused of creating explicit Taylor Swift deepfakes from innocent prompts

Highlights:

  • Elon Musk’s AI tool Grok Imagine accused of creating explicit Taylor Swift videos without user requests.
  • Tests by The Verge revealed “spicy mode” generated sexual content from harmless prompts.
  • Experts call it “misogyny by design” and warn of gaps in UK’s new age verification law.
  • Celebrities including Scarlett Johansson and Sydney Sweeney also flagged as victims.

Elon Musk’s AI video generator Grok Imagine is facing intense criticism after reports that its “spicy mode” created sexually explicit deepfake videos of Taylor Swift without being prompted for nudity. The tool, part of Musk’s company xAI, is accused of breaching both ethical safeguards and the UK’s new online safety laws.

The controversy began when The Verge tested Grok’s paid “spicy” setting, which lets users turn still images into videos. A seemingly innocent request: “Taylor Swift celebrating Coachella with the boys” allegedly resulted in AI-generated clips showing the singer removing her clothing and dancing in a thong.

Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock dies from melanoma at 48

Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson halted Las Vegas shows before death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock from melanoma

Highlights:

  • Brandon Blackstock, talent manager and former husband of Kelly Clarkson, has died at 48 after battling melanoma for more than three years.
  • His family confirmed he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.
  • The news came a day after Clarkson paused her Las Vegas residency to be with their two children.
  • Blackstock managed country stars including Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts and was the stepson of Reba McEntire.

Brandon Blackstock, a well-known talent manager in the country music industry and the former husband of Grammy-winning singer and TV host Kelly Clarkson, has died aged 48. His family confirmed that he passed away peacefully after a prolonged battle with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

In a statement released through Starstruck Entertainment, the Nashville-based talent management company founded by his father, Narvel Blackstock, the family said:

