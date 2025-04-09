Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Two more convicted of delivery driver’s brutal murder

The investigation involved police forces across multiple countries.

Two more convicted of delivery driver’s brutal murder
Mehakdeep Singh,Sehajpal Singh
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 09, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

TWO more men have been found guilty of murdering 23-year-old DPD delivery driver, Aurman Singh, in Shrewsbury nearly two years ago.

Mehakdeep Singh, 24, and Sehajpal Singh, 26, both formerly of Tipton, were convicted at Stafford crown court last Monday (31) following a three-week trial.

According to the police, an attack on Singh occurred in broad daylight on August 21, 2023, as he made deliveries in Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill area. He was brutally assaulted, with multiple weapons including an axe, golf club and piece of wood, suffering fatal injuries.

Gang members tracked Aurman on his delivery route before launching their calculated attack, the court heard. After committing the murder, both men fled in a white Mercedes Benz, which they later abandoned on Kynaston Road in Shrewsbury.

The fleeing suspects then called a taxi to Shrewsbury Railway Station before taking a train to Wolverhampton. Days later, they left the country, evading authorities until their capture nearly nine months after the murder.

An investigation by West Mercia Police led them to Austria, where both men were arrested on May 20, 2024, at an address in Hohenzell. Following extradition, they stood trial and now await sentencing scheduled for Friday (11) at Stafford Crown Court.

Detective chief inspector Mark Bellamy, who led investigation, said, “The attack on Aurman almost two years ago was violent and calculated. Sehjapal and Mekahdeep, along with six other men carried out this attack in broad daylight on a quiet Shropshire street with only one intention – to kill him.”

He added: “They used inside information to get hold of Aurman’s delivery route, where they lay in wait for him, before using an arsenal of weapons against him knowing he was defenceless.”

The investigation involved police forces across multiple countries.

Aurman Singh

The latest convictions bring the total number of people found guilty in connection with murder to seven.

Previous convictions last year saw four men – Arshdeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Shivdeep Singh and Manjot Singh – each sentenced to 28 years’ imprisonment for murder.

A fifth man, Sukhmandeep Singh, described as “inside man” who supplied the victim’s delivery route information to attackers, received a 10-year sentence after being convicted of manslaughter rather than murder.

Prosecutors said during the trial that the precise motive behind fatal attack remains unclear.

aurman singhdelivery driver murderuk murdershrewsburymurder

Related News

India and US eye trade deal as experts revise growth rate
Business

India and US eye trade deal as experts revise growth rate

King Charles
UK

King Charles becomes first UK monarch to address Italy’s parliament

starmer-jlr
Business

Starmer visits JLR as Trump’s tariffs hit UK car industry

UK court rejects Delhi appeal to challenge Sanjay Bhandari extradition ruling
UK

UK court rejects Delhi appeal to challenge Sanjay Bhandari extradition ruling

More For You

Child abuse inquiry plans 'relaxed' as critics slam changes

Jess Phillips (Photo: UK Parliament)

Child abuse inquiry plans 'relaxed' as critics slam changes

THE government has been accused of diluting its plans for local child sexual abuse inquiries after announcing a more "flexible approach" to how councils can use a £5 million national fund, reported The Times.

Home Office minister Jess Phillips confirmed in the Commons that local authorities will have greater choice in how they utilise the funding, which was originally intended to support five judge-led inquiries modelled on the Telford investigation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Multiple Police Cars Involved in Major A1 Crash Near Newcastle

Emergency services mounted a large-scale response to the incident

iStock

Newcastle A1 crash involving police cars leads to motorway closure

A serious incident involving multiple police vehicles has closed a section of the A1 in Newcastle during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Newcastle A1 crash occurred just before 02:30 BST near Denton Burn, with the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) confirming that five people were taken to hospital.

Keep ReadingShow less
East Midlands councils see boost in foster carers after recruitment drive

Nottinghamshire county council, Nottingham city council, Derbyshire county council and Derby city council are currently running a joint campaign to recruit more foster carers

Representative image(iStock)

East Midlands councils see boost in foster carers after recruitment drive

Lauren Monaghan

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE county council has had more foster carers joining the service than leaving for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the past six months, fewer foster carers left the council, with a rise in applications and approvals. It has resulted in an increase in foster carers in March 2025 – the first rise since before the pandemic, the authority said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Met Police challenges Asda's London development plans

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past a sign outside an Asda supermarket store in Stockport, northern England. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Met Police challenges Asda's London development plans

THE Metropolitan Police has raised serious objections to Asda's ambitious "town centre" development in west London, warning that the project could compromise public safety and overwhelm police resources.

In a strongly worded letter to planning authorities, the Met has threatened to block the supermarket giant's proposal unless substantial funding is provided to support policing in the area, reported The Telegraph.

Keep ReadingShow less
england school

A majority of teachers with at least five years of experience (61 per cent) said they had seen an increase in such behaviour since they started teaching.

iStock

Survey finds rise in misogyny among school pupils

MORE than a third of secondary school teachers in England reported seeing misogynistic behaviour from pupils in the past week, according to a recent survey.

A BBC News-commissioned survey of over 6,000 teachers via Teacher Tapp found 39 per cent of respondents were aware of at least one misogynistic incident by pupils in the past week, while one in ten reported more than three incidents.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc