Delightful books from diverse genres to look out for in 2024

By: MITA MISTRY

TALENTED authors from varied backgrounds contributed to a rich tapestry of reading material throughout the past year.

This trend will continue in 2024, with everything from a treatise on tea to a much-awaited sequel, as well as a fantasy and a memoir recounting a renowned author’s experience of a deadly attack.

Eastern Eye selected 10 books to look out for this year. But in what appears to be another exciting year for literature, there will be many more.

Empireworld: How British Imperialism Has Shaped the Globe by Sathnam Sanghera: The fascinating follow-up to the acclaimed Empireland traces the legacies of the British empire across the globe. Examining its sway over a quarter of the world it once governed, the author scrutinises the empire’s profound effect on both its territories and the wider global landscape. Through a realistic portrayal of British imperialism’s extensive reach, the writer advocates for an honest reckoning with Britain’s imperial history. Out on January 25

Winter Animals by Ashani Lewis: The award-winning writer is set to delight readers with a debut novel of a recently separated woman whose belongings are in the boot of a car and a potentially dangerous bond she develops with four wealthy teenage squatters who drift between ski resorts. Described as a brooding reflection on the perilous allure of youthful idealism, the narrative explores the blurred lines between friendship and love. Delving into themes of freedom, camaraderie, longing, and extravagance, this promising debut introduces a compelling new voice to the literary landscape. Out on February 15

A Tempest Of Tea by Hafsah Faizal: From the American author of the bestseller We Hunt The Flame comes the inaugural instalment of an intriguing fantasy duology. At its core lies a cunning manipulator, a collector of secrets and a criminal genius, whose ambitious scheme involves infiltrating the enigmatic and opulent vampire society, the Athereum. Yet, within the outcast ensemble assembled for this audacious mission, loyalty is not guaranteed. The dark and powerful story has elements of romance, vengeance, and an orphan girl fighting to preserve her self-made kingdom. Out on February 20

Finding Sophie by Imran Mahmood: The acclaimed British crime writer delivers another book that promises plenty of twists and unexpected surprises. The story revolves around parents trying to find their missing teenage daughter. The story is told from their alternating perspectives. The mystery thriller also combines that desperate search with an examination of grieving parents realising their worst fear. The multi-layered book from a great author has been described as a clever, chilling thriller that is also unexpectedly moving. Out on March 14

A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna: The British author of The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches offers another enchanting tale, brimming with magic. Centred on a witch reluctantly managing an inn while yearning to reclaim her lost magical abilities, the story weaves around her peculiar family, including a talking fox, and a second shot at restoring her powers and life. Expect a host of eccentric characters and reimagined witches from this author who thrives on unconventional narratives. Out on April 2

The Letter with the Golden Stamp by Onjali Q Raúf: The British author of The Boy at the Back of the Class delivers the story of a determined 10-year-old trying to keep her family together. The little girl looks after her sick mother and younger siblings, but hides it from the outside world fearing the family will be separated. She then embarks on an ambitious plan to raise money to treat her increasingly ailing mother, which leads her on an unexpected journey. The relatable story of children caring for loved ones is told with humour. Out on April 11

Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie: The acclaimed British author’s memoir about the 2022 knife attack that left him with life-changing injuries. He writes in detail about the traumatic event. The book is said to be a deeply personal meditation on life, loss, love, the power of art, and finding the strength to keep going and to stand up again. Rushdie has said that it hasn’t been his easiest book, but was crucial for him to cope with the incident and his way of responding to violence with art. Out on April 16

The Book of Chai: History, stories and more than 60 recipes by Mira Manek: The British writer’s new book is essential reading for all those who love a good cup of tea. The founder of a tea brand, the wellness and food consultant is perfectly placed to offer a detailed book that celebrates chai. The book lists 65 delicious recipes, including many that are unheard of. She also explains the health benefits, techniques, and types of tea for different moods and emotions. The book also looks at the history of a beverage that has become such a key part of Indian culture. Out on April 18

Hunted by Abir Mukherjee: The acclaimed British author best known for his crime novels offers a twist-laden thriller about two individuals, who apparently go missing, and their respective parents thrown together to find them before a catastrophe occurs. The story about two persons racing against time to find their missing children is set across the UK and America. It has already been described as a ‘must-read’, ‘masterclass’ and ‘tense, twisty and full of heart-stoppingly real characters’ by leading literary names. Out on May 9

Vengeance: The Khan 2 by Saima Mir: The British author delivers the follow-up to her acclaimed 2021 debut novel, The Khan. The story picks up two years later as Jia Khan runs her organised crime syndicate and stumbles on a notebook her late father kept on arrival from Pakistan in the 1970s. It sends her deep into the past while trying to control unrest and dealing with a potential enemy on the inside. The hotly anticipated book will have plenty of action and the toughest female literary protagonist of 2024. Out on June 6

Look out for paperback issues of books that have already been published

The Things That We Lost by Jyoti Patel: Acclaimed debut novel about family, grief, loss, belonging and protecting the ones we love. Out on January 11

The Detective by Ajay Chowdhury: Acclaimed crime novel described as a rip-roaring mystery, thrilling and edgeof-your seat stuff. Out on January 18

Victory City by Salman Rushdie: The historical story of a young girl who, after a divine encounter, lives nearly 250 years and sees the rise of an empire in a patriarchal world. Out on February 1

The Feminist Killjoy Handbook by Sara Ahmed: An analysis of the workings of sexism, along with being a handbook that provides sharp and usable tools for readers who have been made to feel isolated, insignificant and difficult. Out on March 7

Death of a Lesser God by Vaseem Khan: The fourth thriller in the awardwinning Malabar House series sees female investigator Persis Wadia of the Bombay Police unravel another mystery. Out on March 14

The Centre by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi: A surreal story set across continents about an organisation that can make the impossible happen, but at a heavy cost. Out on July 18