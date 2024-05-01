  • Wednesday, May 01, 2024
News

Delhi schools evacuated after email bomb threat hoax

More than 50 schools in Delhi and the adjoining suburb of Noida received the threatening email, prompting schools to send students home

Picture for representation (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

DOZENS of schools in India’s national capital region were evacuated on Wednesday after they received a bomb threat by email, police said, adding that “nothing objectionable” was found during searches of the schools.

More than 50 schools in Delhi and the adjoining suburb of Noida received the threatening email, officials said, triggering panic among parents and prompting schools to send students home.

The Indian Express quoting officials said that the emails appear to have been sent from Russia.

Television visuals showed parents standing outside the gates of schools across the region waiting to pick up children, as police teams, dog squads, and bomb disposal squads checked the premises.

The hoax affected thousands of school children from grades 1-12.

“Delhi Police has conducted thorough check of all such schools as per protocol…It appears that these calls seem to be hoax,” Delhi Police said in a statement. Police did not release any further details about the threat.

Security agencies were taking “all necessary steps”, the home ministry said on X.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi appealed to people not to panic, adding that school authorities would be in touch with parents wherever needed.

Some schools that were not among the recipients of the email also sent messages to parents to reassure them about the safety of their children.

Similar threats have been sent to schools in New Delhi in the past, but turned out to be hoaxes.

