Defence ties grow as Pakistan offers JF-17 jets to Bangladesh

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) JF-17 Thunder fighter jet performs during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

By Pramod ThomasJan 07, 2026
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
PAKISTAN and Bangladesh are moving closer to a defence partnership as senior air force officials from both countries held talks on a possible pact that could include the sale of JF-17 fighter jets to Dhaka.

Pakistan’s military said Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu met his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasan Mahmood Khan in Islamabad to discuss defence cooperation and aircraft procurement. The talks focused on the JF-17 Thunder, a multi-role combat aircraft developed by Pakistan with China.

Pakistan also assured Bangladesh of faster delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with training and long-term technical support, the military said.

The discussions come as Islamabad seeks to expand its defence exports and strengthen ties with Bangladesh after years of limited engagement.

Relations between the two south Asian countries have improved since mass protests in August 2024 forced Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India, straining Dhaka’s ties with New Delhi.

Pakistan’s military said the meeting reflected a shared interest in building long-term defence cooperation. Officials from both sides have held several meetings in recent months, alongside efforts to revive trade links that were largely frozen after Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971.

As part of the broader reset in relations, Bangladesh’s national carrier will resume direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi from January 29, restoring non-stop air travel after more than a decade. The route is expected to support business, official travel and people-to-people contact.

The JF-17 has become central to Pakistan’s defence industry and has already been exported to countries including Azerbaijan. Islamabad has said growing foreign interest in its military equipment could boost the country’s economy.

Bangladesh, currently under an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, is due to hold elections in February.

Observers say the outcome could further shape Dhaka’s foreign and defence policy, including its growing engagement with Pakistan.

Bangladesh Hindus
Security personnel try to stop Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists along with others during a protest march near the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on December 23, 2025, to condemn the killing of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bangladesh minorities raise concerns over violence ahead of February elections

BANGLADESH’s main body representing Buddhist, Hindu and Christian communities on Tuesday raised concerns over a rise in violence against religious minorities ahead of next month’s elections.

The country of about 170 million people, most of them Sunni Muslim, is preparing for its first parliamentary polls since the 2024 uprising that removed the government of Sheikh Hasina. Voting is scheduled for February 12.

Keep ReadingShow less
