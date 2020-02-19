Deepika Padukone’s look as Romi Dev from 83 unveiled

Kabir Khan’s 83 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Dev’s wife, Romi Dev.

While a few days ago, the makers had unveiled the first look posters of all the actors in the film, they have now unveiled the first look of Deepika as Romi Dev. The actress took to Instagram to share her look.

She posted, “To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. Ive seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own…#thisis83 @kabirkhankk @ranveersingh @_kaproductions @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @83thefilm.”

This will be Deepika and Ranveer’s first film together after marriage. The two have earlier worked together in films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. We are sure fans of both the actors are super excited to watch them on the big screen again.

Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, 83 also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva, and Sahil Khattar. The film is slated to hit the screens on 10th April 2020.