Deepika Padukone to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s next titled Sanki?

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly waiting to know which will be his next project. While there have been strong reports of him starring YRF’s Pathan, reportedly, the actor has also given his nod to star in filmmaker Atlee’s next which is titled as Sanki.

A few days ago, it was said that Deepika Padukone will play the female lead in YRF’s Pathan. And now, according to a report in Filmfare, the actress has been roped in to star opposite SRK in Sanki. Sources told the portal that the actress has loved the script and will be seen romancing SRK in the film.

Now, this makes us wonder whether Deepika will star in both the films, Pathan and Sanki. Well, we can just wait for an official announcement of the movies. While we don’t know when Sanki will be announced, YRF might announce Pathan this month as the production house completes 50 years and they are planning to announce multiple projects.

If the reports of Deepika starring opposite SRK in Pathan and Sanki turn out to be true, it will surely be interesting to watch the actors together on the big screen in two back-to-back films. They have earlier starred together in films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.

Meanwhile, Deepika recently flew down to Goa to kickstart the shooting of Shakun Batra’s next which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress also has a multi-lingual film in her kitty in which she will be seen opposite Prabhas.