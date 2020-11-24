Deepika Padukone to play an agent in Pathan?

Murtuza Iqbal







A few days ago, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan has started shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan at YRF Studios. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and yesterday, there were reports that the former has joined SRK on the sets of the film.

Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Deepika will be seen playing the role of an agent in the movie. Her character is said to be on the lines of Zoya (Katrina Kaif) from the Tiger franchise.

A source told the tabloid, “It’s just a couple of days’ stint now for Deepika, as she is also juggling Shakun Batra’s next.” Reportedly, the actress will join SRK again in mid-December and a major chunk of Pathan will be shot earlier next year. It is said that John will join the team in January 2021.







Further talking about Deepika’s character, the source stated, “It’s an intriguing world of agents and Deepika will get to do a lot of action too. Though the title is SRK-centric, Deepika plays an edgy character, who joins Pathan on a mission. It’s on the lines of what Katrina Kaif’s Zoya was to Salman Khan’s Tiger in the Tiger franchise.”

This will be for the fourth time when we will get to see Deepika and SRK on the big screen together. The two actors have earlier worked together in films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year.





While we have been reading a lot of reports about Pathan, YRF is yet to officially announce the film.





