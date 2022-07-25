Website Logo
  Monday, July 25, 2022
Deepika Padukone sports a fierce look in Pathaan motion poster

Pathan first look (Photo credit: Republicworld/ INSTAGRAM/ @DEEPIKAPADUKONE)

By: Melvin Samuel

Yash Raj Films on Monday presented Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s first look from the upcoming action movie “Pathaan”.

The movie is headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who returns to the big screen after a gap of five years.

The motion poster, released by the studio on social media, shows Padukone aiming a gun toward the camera.

“She’s ready to shoot it up a notch! Presenting @deepikapadukone in #Pathaan,” YRF posted on Instagram.

Siddharth Anand, the film’s director, said Padukone has a “fierce role that will blow everyone’s mind”.

“Deepika Padukone is a massive, massive star and her presence in ‘Pathaan makes’ our film even more exciting and grand. No one has yet seen her look in Pathaan and we are thrilled to present a glimpse of her in our action spectacle,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Anand, who first worked with Padukone in 2008’s “Bachna Ae Haseeno”, added her character exudes a “magnetic aura”. The actor-director duo are also collaborating on “Fighter”, another YRF production.

“Deepika is a rare actor with a pan Indian appeal like no other and having her in a film, looking the way she is, is a huge USP. We wanted to cast someone who has an appeal across gender and age and there is no bigger star in India today than Deepika Padukone,” he said.

“Pathaan” reunites Padukone with Khan with whom she featured in her Bollywood debut “Om Shanti Om” as well as hits “Chennai Express” and “Happy New Year”. It also stars John Abraham.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

