Deepika Padukone recalls how a Hollywood star complimented her English: ‘Did he have this notion that we don’t speak English?’

The actress will next be seen in Pathaan, which reunites her with superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a long gap of eight years.

By: Mohnish Singh

Deepika Padukone needs no introduction! Apart from ruling the Indian film industry, she has made her presence felt in Hollywood also. The actress, who has delivered some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters over the years, debuted in Hollywood with the 2017 action thriller xXx: Return of Xander Cage where she featured alongside Vin Diesel.

Additionally, she has been the ambassador of a host of international brands. However, Padukone recently said in an interview that it pains her when people in the West, especially the US, do not have enough knowledge about India.

She recalled a particular incident that took place at a party when a Hollywood star came to her and complimented her English-speaking skills. “I know this actor … I met him at this Vanity Fair party, and he said ‘Hey, by the way, you speak English really well. I didn’t even realise what that meant. And when I came back, I said, ‘What do you mean you speak English really well?’ Did he have this notion that we don’t speak English?” said the Padmaavat star.

The actress further said that a lot of people in the US do not know much about India and it would upset her. “It would upset me every time I went to the US. Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just (make it) so obvious that people don’t know the world outside of the world that they live in.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is presently busy filming her forthcoming films. She will next be seen in Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited action thriller Pathaan, which reunites her with superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a long gap of eight years. The film also stars John Abraham in the lead role. She will then team up with Hrithik Roshan for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. The actress is also filming for Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

