Deepika Padukone questioned for five hours by NCB

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh were summoned by NCB for investigation in the drug probe. While Rakul was questioned yesterday, Deepika, Sara, and Shraddha were called for investigation today.

Well, according to a report in PTI, the Bajirao Mastani actress was questioned for five hours. Sources revealed that Deepika was confronted with her manager Karishma Prakash during the investigation. Earlier, sources had stated that Karishma’s chat with a person named ‘D’ had come under-scanner of NCB and later it turned out to be Deepika Padukone.

A police official deployed outside the NCB guest house said that Deepika had reached the guest house in Colaba in South Mumbai at around 9.50 am (IST), and left around 3:50 pm (IST). NCB sources said that both Deepika and Karishma were allowed to go home at around 3:40 pm (IST).

The police official said, first Karishma came out of the guest house and later Deepika. They left in their respective cars.

It was said that Ranveer Singh had requested NCB if he could be allowed to be with Deepika during the investigation. However, later NCB had clarified that they haven’t received any such requests.

Deepika was in Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra’s next film. The actress flew down to Mumbai for investigation after she was summoned.