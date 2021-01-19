Deepika Padukone confirms starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan

By: Mohnish Singh







Putting all speculations at rest, Deepika Padukone has confirmed starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan in much-talked-about action flick Pathan. The film marks the onscreen reunion of the duo after a huge gap of seven years. The two were last seen together in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year in 2014.

Talking about her plans for 2021, Padukone told a publication, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we have not seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan. Next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”

The actress went on to add, “Then I am doing a remake of Anne Hathaway’s movie The Intern (2015), which is so relevant in today’s times when you have the millennial and the older generation coming together. And then, the most famous story comes out of our country, Mahabharata, in which I am playing Draupadi. I want to tell that story to the world.”







Pathan also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the silver screen after his 2018 film Zero, which performed poorly at the box-office. Siddharth Anand, who last directed War (2019) with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is helming the film. John Abraham also plays an important character in it. Though the high-profile movie went on floors a couple of weeks ago, makers are still tight-lipped about the same.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak (2020). Apart from playing the female lead, the actress also co-produced the social drama-film along with Mriga Films and Fox Star Studios. She next appears in a cameo role in Kabir Khan’s much-awaited sports-drama ’83, which features her husband, actor Ranveer Singh in the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. The official release date of the film is expected to be announced soon.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











