This refurbished mine in Wales is the world’s ‘deepest’ hotel

The mine where the hotel is built was shut down and left empty in the 1900s.

The gothic themed rooms are not your usual hotel rooms, but actually a mine-room (Photo credit: Go Below Underground Adventures 2024)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The rugged peaks of Snowdonia National Park in Wales are a haven for hikers and nature enthusiasts. Lush valleys unfurl beneath dramatic mountains, promising breathtaking vistas and crisp mountain air.

But for the truly adventurous, a different kind of escape awaits—an escape not into the wild, but deep beneath it. Nestled a staggering 1,375 feet underground, the Deep Sleep Hotel beckons slumberers with a unique proposition: the world’s deepest sleep experience.

You will forget the usual hotel lobby hustle. Here, check-in transforms into an Indiana Jones-esque prelude to your slumber. Helmets, headlamps, and sturdy boots replace room keys.

This is not a normal nature trail to trek, this is actually an adventure, where you have to cross the path, climb the route to reach the hotel. (Photo credit: Go Below Underground Adventures 2024)

Instead of being greeted by a hotel employee at the front desk, you’ll meet your guide—a cave explorer who’s been doing this for a long time. They’ll take you on an exciting adventure down into an old, abandoned mine from the Victorian era.

Claustrophobes, be warned! The journey, which can take up to four hours, involves navigating flooded tunnels, traversing narrow passages reminiscent of the miners’ daily commute, and even ziplining across a vast, inky abyss.

Cross the underground river to reach the location, an adventure indeed. (Photo credit: Go Below Underground Adventures 2024)

But the adrenaline-pumping descent is just the appetiser. Each step down offers a glimpse into the region’s rich mining history. Your guide might point out remnants of pickaxes, or the faint etchings left by miners on the cavern walls, illuminating the arduous lives of those who once toiled here. The air itself hums with the forgotten echoes of their labour, adding an eerie charm to the adventure.

Finally, after navigating the labyrinthine depths, you arrive at your subterranean sanctuary. Don’t expect damp caves and flickering torches.

The Deep Sleep Hotel boasts surprisingly modern amenities. Climate-controlled cabins, each a testament to innovative engineering, ensure a comfortable night’s sleep regardless of the earth’s temperature above.

The menu caters to diverse palates. (Photo credit: Go Below Underground Adventures 2024)

Wi-Fi keeps you connected (virtually, at least) to the outside world, while a well-equipped bathroom—minus the luxury of a shower, perhaps a nod to the miners’ resourceful hygiene practices – caters to basic needs.

The dinner arrives not on a silver platter, but in a hearty expedition-style pouch. The menu caters to diverse palates, offering meat-eaters, vegetarians, and vegans a chance to refuel after their subterranean odyssey.

Imagine savouring a delicious meal, the silence of the caverns broken only by the soft clinking of cutlery and the murmur of fellow adventurers, all sharing stories etched from the memories of the unique journey they’ve just undertaken.

The huts, are not with a sea-view but with a rocky mine view. (Photo credit: Go Below Underground Adventures 2024)

Beyond the hotel itself, the experience offers a glimpse into a hidden world. After a restful night, guests can embark on further explorations of the mine, venturing deeper into the network of tunnels, perhaps even visiting the “Grotto,” a romantic double-bed chamber for those seeking an extra dose of subterranean seclusion.

The Deep Sleep Hotel isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s for those who crave adventure and for whom a night’s sleep is more than just a biological necessity. It’s for those who yearn to swap stargazing for a celestial dance of bioluminescent fungi clinging to the cavern walls.

It’s for the history buffs who find solace in the whispers of the past, and the thrill-seekers who find excitement in the unknown.

A room without windows and not even an opening, can be claustrophobic. (Photo credit: Go Below Underground Adventures 2024)

This subterranean sanctuary isn’t just a hotel; it’s a portal to a forgotten world, a chance to walk in the footsteps of miners and experience the earth from a completely new perspective. It’s a testament to human ingenuity, showcasing the ability to carve comfort and luxury even in the most unexpected of places.

So, the next time you seek a truly unforgettable slumber, consider trading the rustling leaves for the hushed whispers of the caverns below. Deep Sleep Hotel awaits, offering a night you’ll recount for years to come, a night that will forever redefine the concept of a good night’s sleep.

