Decoding Katrina Kaif’s Insta story for Pathaan

Katrina Kaif drops Insta story on Shah Rukh Khan’s mission in Pathaan ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

Katrina Kaif (Photo credit should read SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Katrina Kaif who has reprised the role of Zoya an ISI agent in Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hain, an integral part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, took to Instagram to promote Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer spy thriller, Pathaan ahead of its release.

In her post, she piqued the interest of the viewers by telling them they are a part of Pathaan’s classified mission. While this Insta story was an enticing one right before Pathaan’s big release, fans were trying to decode what the actress wanted to convey. Some even went to extent of speculating that the actress’s character Zoya makes a special appearance in the film.

Truth be told Tiger-Zoya duo has always safeguarded the nation from miles away from home in the Tiger franchise and now producer Aditya Chopra has used the character for cross promotions.

Pathaan is the new film in his famous spy universe that has a cult fan following across India. Kaif will be seen next in the third franchise, Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. She will also start filming for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaara this year. Her film Merry Christmas starring Vijay Sethpati and directed by Sriram Raghavan is set to release end of the year.