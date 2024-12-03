Debt ‘strangled’ Typhoo Tea, claims Supreme’s Sandy Chadha

Consumer goods seller Supreme, led by Sandy Chadha, bought the loss-making Typhoo Tea out of administration

THE new Asian owner of the historic British tea brand Typhoo Tea has described the company’s past financial challenges as being “strangled” by excessive debt under previous private equity ownership.

Fast-moving consumer goods seller Supreme, led by Sandy Chadha, bought the loss-making Typhoo Tea out of administration on Monday (2) for £10.2 million.

Founded in 1903 by a Birmingham grocer John Sumner Jr, the tea brand had been struggling with mounting losses and declining sales.

The 120-year-old brand had fallen into administration in November due to declining sales and mounting debt pressures. A break-in at its Merseyside factory in August 2023 exacerbated the company’s cost pressures, and the site was subsequently shuttered.

Typhoo reported revenues of £25.3m for the year to September 30, 2023, down from £33.7m during the same period a year earlier, according to the most recent accounts. Pre-tax losses widened to £38m in the 12-month period from £8.5m the previous year. The firm hasn’t reported a profit since 2017 and has accumulated pre-tax losses exceeding £100m.

Speaking to the Times, Chadha highlighted the brand’s unsustainable financial model. “This is a business that’s not made any money, so how do you support £25 million-plus debt?” he questioned, pointing to the company’s inability to generate sufficient cash flow.

The acquisition is part of Supreme’s strategic pivot away from vaping ahead of anticipated government regulations on disposable e-cigarettes. The company aims to diversify its portfolio, targeting non-vape sales to represent half of its total revenue.

Chadha expressed genuine enthusiasm for preserving the brand’s legacy. “It’s such an iconic brand,” he said, revealing he’d received numerous messages from well-wishers relieved the tea company would continue operating.

The rescue plan involves ambitious expansion strategies. Supreme intends to dramatically increase Typhoo’s distribution from 8,000 to 20,000 outlets and is exploring potential product innovations, particularly in the growing iced tea market.

“The tea market is declining, but the iced tea market is increasing significantly,” Chadha noted, hinting at potential future product developments.

According to him, the company has immediate plans to address the brand’s challenges.

Chadha promises to focus on product quality, pricing, distribution, and marketing. He will personally meet with Typhoo’s 30 staff members to discuss their future roles.

“I’m going to go and speak to every single staff member, either on Zoom or meet them personally, and we’re going to sit down and we’re going to work out what the right strategy is,” he was quoted as saying.

Typhoo’s turbulent recent history includes significant setbacks, notably a disruptive site break-in that caused substantial damage and contributed to its financial woes. The brand, previously owned by Zetland Capital since 2021, had been attempting a turnaround through staff reductions and supply chain restructuring.

Supreme, founded in 1975 by GS Chadha and now dealing with approximately 40,000 outlets across the UK, has a track record of managing diverse product ranges.

The Manchester-based firm manufactures and supplies a variety of everyday items to supermarkets, specialist retailers and direct to consumers. These include Duracell and Energizer batteries, SCI-MX (sports nutrition), Sealions (nutritional supplements), Perfectly Clear drinks, and Black & Decker lighting. Supreme also supplies several brands of vapes, including its own-manufactured 88Vape.

Sandy bought the business from his father in 2003 and the company floated on Aim, London’s junior market, three years ago. The company’s acquisition of Typhoo represents another step in its strategic growth.

Chadha remains optimistic, declaring he will “give my best shot to make this brand and the heritage a success.”