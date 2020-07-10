Debina Bonnerjee excited to be back on sets

After a complete halt of almost three months in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the television industry in India is getting back on its feet. While some shows have already started production, others are planning to roll the camera soon.

Actors are also joyful about resuming work despite knowing it well that the scare of COVID-19 is still there. Popular television actress Debina Bonnerjee is also excited about getting back to work after staying at home for three months.

The actress plays an important role in a fantasy show called Aladdin. She started shooting for it a couple of days ago. She says that going to shoots amid the Coronavirus pandemic is like going to a war.

“You have to equip yourself, never let your guard down. Shooting is a little difficult than what it apparently looks like. Even though to people rules and regulations set on paper look okay, some things are not possible. Like, that hairdressers have to wear a PPE kit. Of course, wearing one is not feasible for a good 12 hours,” Bonnerjee tells a publication.

Aladdin is a fantasy drama, which means all actors are required to wear heavy costumes and carry several props at the same time. The actress admits that she was extremely paranoid when she shot for the first two days.

“My dress was so long. It was almost sweeping the floor. It was constantly there – this thought – at the back of my mind that I am sweeping all the Coronavirus in my dress. Even if I had to come and sit in my room, I would wash my legs with a hand wash first,” she says in conclusion.

Aladdin airs on SAB TV. The fresh episodes of the show will start beaming next week.