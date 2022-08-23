Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recommends Cheshire Curry House for the ‘best Indian food in Europe’

A staff member told a publication that they were happy to see Ryan’s post but have been so busy they have no idea when the Deadpool actor ordered from them.

Ryan Reynolds (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has said that the Curry House in the small Cheshire town is the ‘best Indian food in Europe’.

The actor, who is also the owner of Wrexham FC, heaped praises on The Light of India Balti House in Ellesmere Port as he posted a photo of the menu of the restaurant to his 44 million Instagram followers on Saturday night.

“Best Indian food in Europe,” he wrote in the caption.

The actor reportedly dined there after watching Wrexham FC crush National League opponents Maidstone United 5-0 at the Racecourse Ground.

While the couple who run the restaurant are not as familiar with Reynolds, their son Shaa Rahaman told a publication that it wasn’t until he was checking Instagram the next day that he realised the star had visited.

“It’s quite overwhelming. Me and my sister were gobsmacked by it. Ryan Reynolds posted it and we didn’t even know. If he posted this then he must have thought highly of our food.”

Situated on Whitby Road in the Westminster area of Ellesmere Port, The Light of India was established 41 years ago and has a four-star rating on TripAdvisor. The restaurant offers classic Indian dishes such as Chicken Korma (£7.50), Chicken Balti (£7.50), Lamb Biryani (£8.50) and Tandoori Mixed Grill (£9.90).

A staff member told The Times they were happy to see Ryan’s post but have been so busy they have no idea when the ‘Deadpool’ actor ordered from them.

The Deadpool star has been in the UK with his Wrexham co-owner, actor Rob McElhenney, ahead of the launch of a new documentary on Disney Plus.

The streaming series, Welcome To Wrexham, will showcase their new venture with the football club.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.