Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 439,529
Total Cases 32,857,937
Today's Fatalities 509
Today's Cases 47,092
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 439,529
Total Cases 32,857,937
Today's Fatalities 509
Today's Cases 47,092

Entertainment

Deadman’s Anthem: On Kichcha Sudeep’s birthday, makers of Vikrant Rona share a glimpse of the film

Vikrant Rona Poster (Photo credit: Kichcha Sudeep)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona is one of the most awaited Kannada films. A few posters of the film were unveiled earlier, and on Thursday (02) as Sudeep celebrated his 48th birthday, the makers shared the first glimpse of the film titled Deadman’s Anthem.

The actor took to Twitter to share the glimpse with his fans. He tweeted, “bit.ly/VikrantRonaGlimpse ‘The Deadman’s Anthem’ #VikrantRonaGlimpse Out Now.”

Well, the Deadman’s Anthem is damn good, and B Ajaneesh Loknath’s music is surely impressive. It is a perfect treat for Kichcha Sudeep’s fans on his birthday.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The movie will mark Jacqueline’s Kannada debut. The actress will portray the character of Gadang Rakkamma, and her first look from the movie was unveiled in July.

While sharing her first look poster, Jacqueline had tweeted, “What Rakkamma doesn’t know, doesn’t exist’ Super happy to introduce my character #GadangRakkamma from #VikrantRona #JacquelineVikrantRonaLook #JacquelineAsRakkamma @KicchaSudeep @JackManjunath @anupsbhandari @shaliniartss @Alankar_Pandian @VikrantRona @GadangRakkamma.”

While Vikrant Rona is shot in Kannada, it will be dubbed and released in 14 languages with the 3D version.

In February this year, the first look of the film was displayed on Burj Khalifa to celebrate 25 years of Sudeep in the Indian film industry. Vikrant Rona was slated to release in August this year but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Release date of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu announced
Entertainment
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi’s latest selfie hints that he is all set to shoot with…
E-GUIDE
Twice as nice for twin duo
E-GUIDE
East is East: Revival of a theatre classic
Entertainment
TV and Bollywood celebs mourn Sidharth Shukla’s demise
HEADLINE STORY
Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Entertainment
Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal likely to collaborate again after Mr Lele
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee to reteam post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Entertainment
Farah Khan opens up about her highly trolled Ed Sheeran party
Entertainment
Shaheer Sheikh on playing Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta 2
Big Interview
Daringly dynamic change for Lara Dutta
E-GUIDE
The exhumation of a family secret
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Driffield mural slammed for failing to depict BAME people
Exclusive! Asian and Black police officers new recruitment campaign as…
We need to adjust to new reality in Afghanistan: Raab
Release date of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu announced
Australia: Hindu boy sent off soccer ground for wearing religious…
Global Covid-19 survey achieves Guinness record