Deadman’s Anthem: On Kichcha Sudeep’s birthday, makers of Vikrant Rona share a glimpse of the film

Vikrant Rona Poster (Photo credit: Kichcha Sudeep)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona is one of the most awaited Kannada films. A few posters of the film were unveiled earlier, and on Thursday (02) as Sudeep celebrated his 48th birthday, the makers shared the first glimpse of the film titled Deadman’s Anthem.

The actor took to Twitter to share the glimpse with his fans. He tweeted, “bit.ly/VikrantRonaGlimpse ‘The Deadman’s Anthem’ #VikrantRonaGlimpse Out Now.”

Well, the Deadman’s Anthem is damn good, and B Ajaneesh Loknath’s music is surely impressive. It is a perfect treat for Kichcha Sudeep’s fans on his birthday.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The movie will mark Jacqueline’s Kannada debut. The actress will portray the character of Gadang Rakkamma, and her first look from the movie was unveiled in July.

While sharing her first look poster, Jacqueline had tweeted, “What Rakkamma doesn’t know, doesn’t exist’ Super happy to introduce my character #GadangRakkamma from #VikrantRona #JacquelineVikrantRonaLook #JacquelineAsRakkamma @KicchaSudeep @JackManjunath @anupsbhandari @shaliniartss @Alankar_Pandian @VikrantRona @GadangRakkamma.”

While Vikrant Rona is shot in Kannada, it will be dubbed and released in 14 languages with the 3D version.

In February this year, the first look of the film was displayed on Burj Khalifa to celebrate 25 years of Sudeep in the Indian film industry. Vikrant Rona was slated to release in August this year but has been postponed due to the pandemic.