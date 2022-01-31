Website Logo
  Monday, January 31, 2022
Dead woman in Bordesley Green murder probe has been named

Marina Shaban, 41, had died at North Holme, off Garrison Lane in Bordesley Green, Birmingham. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

A woman who was found dead in a critically injured situation outside a block of flats has been named.

Marina Shaban, 41, had died at North Holme, off Garrison Lane in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Friday (28), as reported by the BBC.

Her family in a statement said that they were devasted by her death, and left behind four children and “a huge family who loved, admired and cared for her deeply”.

West Midlands Police said they have started a murder inquiry and post-mortem is expected to be carried out on Monday (31).

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward because where Shaban was found dead with serious injuries, is a busy area.

“We know this will be a huge shock to neighbours and the local community,” Insp Harjit Ubhi was quoted as saying.

“There is an increase in police presence around the area to offer reassurance to people with concerns.

“This is truly a tragic incident and my heart goes out to Marina’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers.”

