Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 456,386
Total Cases 34,231,809
Today's Fatalities 733
Today's Cases 16,156
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 456,386
Total Cases 34,231,809
Today's Fatalities 733
Today's Cases 16,156

CRICKET

De Kock apologises, says he will take a knee in future

Quinton de Kock (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

QUINTON DE KOCK has apologised for pulling out of Tuesday’s (26) Twenty20 World Cup match against the West Indies after rejecting a Cricket South Africa (CSA) directive that players must “take a knee” in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the game.

De Kock, who has revealed he has mixed race family, said he meant no disrespect and “would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again” in a statement released via CSA on Thursday.

“I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example,” De Kock said.

“If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so.

“I did not, in any way, mean to disrespect anyone. I’m deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that I have caused.”

De Kock says his change of heart came after the players had a meeting with the CSA board on Wednesday (27) evening.

“I was raised to understand that we all have rights, and they are important. I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told.

“Since our chat with the board, which was very emotional, I think we all have a better understanding of their intentions. I wish this had happened sooner, because what happened on match day could have been avoided.”

De Kock also revealed for the first time that he is from a mixed race family.

“My half-sisters are coloured and my step mum is Black. For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman hopes to return to the team for Saturday’s third group game against Sri Lanka.

“I love every one of my teammates, and I love nothing more than playing cricket for South Africa. I just want to thank my teammates for their support, especially my captain, Temba (Bavuma).

“If he and the team, and South Africa, will have me, I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Roy praises bowlers for England’s second T20 World Cup win
CRICKET
Bavuma surprised at De Kock’s refusal to take knee
Sports
Pacer Hossian replaces injured Saifuddin in Bangladesh squad
Sports
Shoaib Akhtar quits TV show after being asked to leave
Sports
Buttler hopes England maintain momentum with Bangladesh up next
Sports
Star at night: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s first-strike destroyer
Sports
Williamson expects no acrimony in Pakistan World Cup match
Sports
De Kock withdraws from South Africa team after refusing to take knee
Sports
T20 World Cup: Kumara, Liton fined for on-field row
CRICKET
Vaughan says Stokes return will send shivers up Australian spines
CRICKET
Indian cricketer Shami abused online after defeat to Pakistan
HEADLINE STORY
Indian Premier League: Lucknow, Ahmedabad franchises from 2022
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in Oman’s list of approved vaccines
Students, teacher arrested in India for celebrating Pakistan cricket win
De Kock apologises, says he will take a knee in…
India rejects net zero carbon emissions target
India tests Agni-5 ballistic missile with 5,000 km range
Rape charge against serving Met police officer Adam Zaman