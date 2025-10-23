Skip to content
Dawn Butler wears saree in parliament to mark Diwali celebrations

“It has been fantastic to see people of all backgrounds come together at this time of year in the spirit of friendship and celebration,” she said.

Butler said that it has been an honour to celebrate Diwali and the Hindu New Year across Brent.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 23, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
DAWN BUTLER, MP from Brent East, wore a saree in Parliament on Wednesday (October 22) during Prime Minister’s Questions.

She said she wanted to wear her sari in the House of Commons and pay special tribute to Hindus, Sikhs and Jains celebrating Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas in Brent and beyond. “Each temple contributes immensely to our borough and I’m so proud to represent them as MP for Brent East.”

Butler said that it has been an honour to celebrate Diwali and the Hindu New Year across Brent at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Kingsbury and Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Willesden.

“It has been fantastic to see people of all backgrounds come together at this time of year in the spirit of friendship and celebration. As I have always said, our diversity is our strength – it unites and propels our country forward,” she said.


Earlier, writing for Eastern EyeEastern Eye, Butler said that the Festival of Lights reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

“Diwali is a time to celebrate the light that shines within our communities — the light of kindness, service and hope. As families and communities across my constituency in Brent and around the world come together to celebrate this special festival, I want to send my warmest wishes to everyone marking Diwali,” she wrote.

The Labour leader was the first elected African-Caribbean UK minister and the third black woman to become a British MP after Diane Abbott and Oona King. She has previously served as MP for Brent Central (2015–2024) and Brent South (2005–2010).

In the past also, Butler has worn a saree at different events, including the ‘Save Girl, Educate Girl’ women’s empowerment and education campaign in 2017.

