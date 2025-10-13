Diwali reminds us that our unity is our strength

Diwali is a time to celebrate the light that shines within our communities — the light of kindness, service and hope. As families and communities across my constituency in Brent and around the world come together to celebrate this special festival, I want to send my warmest wishes to everyone marking Diwali.

The Festival of Lights reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance; values that resonate far beyond any one faith. It is a celebration of renewal, hope and unity. Those are qualities our community in Brent embodies every day and ones the world needs to draw on in these difficult times.

Here in Brent, we are home to some of the UK’s most vibrant record breaking and award winning Hindu temples, mandirs and cultural centres. I am so proud to represent Brent East, which includes, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Kingsbury and Shree Swaminarayan Temple Willesden.

These are places not only of worship, but where people of all backgrounds can come together in the spirit of friendship and shared celebration.

Each temple contributes immensely to our borough’s social fabric. The temples regularly host blood donation sessions open to the public. All are involved in some way in uplifting our community through outreach work including food banks and charity work.

This list is by no means exhaustive, and I want to sincerely thank all the temples across my constituency for the incredible work they do to support our community throughout the year. Their compassion and commitment to service are a shining example of Diwali’s true message.

Brent’s greatest strength lies in its diversity. It is one of the most diverse constituencies in the country, with 150 languages spoken throughout the borough. Many languages but one voice. Diwali reminds us how much we gain from coming together and learning from one another’s traditions and celebrations. Multiculturalism means there are different cultures in one wonderful melting pot that makes us uniquely British.

I take great pride in seeing the growth and contribution of all our diverse communities, including those who have made Britain their home and helped shape its modern identity. The success of our Hindu community in Brent, London and across the country is a powerful reflection of that shared journey.

Together, we show that when people from different backgrounds come together in mutual respect and celebration, we all grow stronger as a nation.

It has been a privilege to join local Diwali events over the years — from the fireworks displays to the beautiful Annakoot offerings and the warm gatherings at our temples.

I have always believed that in Brent our unity is our strength, that’s why my office mantra is: “Our community is our strength.” At a time when the world can often feel unstable, Diwali reminds us of the enduring power of compassion, generosity and community spirit – values that continue to guide and inspire us all.

The Hindu community is a cherished part of our Brent family. To everyone celebrating in Brent and beyond — Happy Diwali and Naya Saal Mubarak.

May this festival bring peace, happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

(The author is a British Labour Party politician who is member of parliament for Brent East.)