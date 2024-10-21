  • Monday, October 21, 2024
India has credibility to mediate in Ukraine war: David Cameron

Cameron emphasised the importance of efforts to end the conflict, while also underlining that Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence must be respected.

Cameron said that while India might be in a position to mediate, it is essential that Russia does not succeed in taking territory by force. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

FORMER prime minister David Cameron stated on Monday that India holds the credibility to mediate in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Cameron’s comments were made during the NDTV World Summit, ahead of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia for the upcoming BRICS Summit.

“India has the credibility to be a mediator in the Ukraine war,” Cameron said, referencing Modi’s recent meeting with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Cameron emphasised the importance of efforts to end the conflict, while also underlining that Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence must be respected.

“Any role to help bring this conflict to an end would be welcome, but it must be done in a way that recognises Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence,” he said.

Cameron further stated that while India might be in a position to mediate, it is essential that Russia does not succeed in taking territory by force.

“India might be in a position to mediate, but it has to ensure that Russian president Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to take territory by force,” he added.

He also called for the expansion of the UN Security Council, suggesting that India should have a permanent seat at the table.

Cameron noted that a reset of global institutions was needed, given the significant changes in the world since they were established after World War II.

“You see the rise of India, which will probably become the world’s largest economy at some stage in this century. So, obviously, we need a reset, and countries like India should be at its heart,” he said.

Cameron acknowledged that changing multilateral institutions would take time but welcomed India’s growing role in organisations such as the Quad and the G20.

(With inputs from PTI)

