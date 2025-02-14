Man found guilty of rape and murder of Irish backpacker in India

A COURT in India has found Vikat Bhagat guilty of the rape and murder of Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin.
McLaughlin, 28, from County Donegal, was found dead in a field in Goa in March 2017.
A post-mortem examination confirmed brain damage and strangulation as the cause of death. The verdict was delivered by the District and Sessions Court in South Goa on Friday, the BBC reported.
Bhagat could face life imprisonment, but prosecutors have requested the death penalty. His sentencing is scheduled for Monday.
McLaughlin’s mother, Andrea Brannigan, and sister, Joleen McLaughlin Brannigan, said justice "has finally been achieved."
They stated that Bhagat was solely responsible for her death, adding that they had endured an eight-year trial with delays and difficulties.
The family said they remained patient and respectful of the Indian legal system and expressed hope that McLaughlin can now rest in peace. They recently visited the area where she spent her last days, the BBC reported.
McLaughlin, who held dual Irish and British citizenship, travelled to India in February 2017 and had been in the country for two weeks before her death.
She had been staying in a beach hut with an Australian friend and had attended Holi celebrations in a nearby village. Her body was discovered the next day by a local farmer.
Tánaiste Simon Harris praised McLaughlin’s family for their resilience, saying he hoped the verdict would bring them some closure.
Her body was repatriated to Donegal with the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. She is buried in Buncrana, her hometown.