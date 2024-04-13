Daniel Radcliffe says he was ‘deathly afraid’ of Alan Rickman

Radcliffe admitted on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast that he was terrified of Rickman during the first three Harry Potter films and thought that the actor disliked him.

Radcliffe rose to fame at age 12 when he began his career as an actor in the lead role of Harry Potter in the film series. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Potter heads, here is a revelation of your favourite hero, Harry Potter. Daniel Radcliffe, known for his lead role as Harry Potter in the Harry Potter series, recently shared his experiences of being ‘deathly afraid’ of Alan Rickman, who portrayed Professor Severus Snape in the film series.

Radcliffe spoke about his initial fear and intimidation upon working with Rickman, citing the actor’s distinct deep voice as particularly daunting.

Radcliffe admitted on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast that he was terrified of Rickman during the first three Harry Potter films and thought that the actor disliked him.

“I was so intimidated by Alan Rickman. How can you not be by that voice? Even hearing that voice, you forget quite how low it was until it echoes through you,” said Radcliffe in the podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Radcliffe (@daniel9340)

After Rickman’s passing, Radcliffe watched an interview in which Rickman discussed the young Harry Potter stars and expressed pride in their achievements, particularly Radcliffe’s success on Broadway. Rickman acknowledged the pressure the young actors faced early in their careers.

Radcliffe shared how Rickman supported him beyond the film set, often cutting short vacations to attend Radcliffe’s stage performances. Rickman also took Radcliffe out for discussions after the shows, offering guidance and sharing his experiences. Radcliffe’s reflections reveal a sense of gratitude for Rickman’s mentorship and the impact the veteran actor had on his career.

Radcliffe rose to fame at age 12 when he began his career as an actor in the lead role of Harry Potter in the film series. He portrayed Potter in all eight films in the series, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) and concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011).

The Harry Potter cast reunited for an HBO Max special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which was released on January 1, 2022.

In early 2022, Radcliffe returned to the stage acting in the New York Theatre Workshop revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along playing Charley Kringas. He starred alongside Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez. Now he will appear alongside Jessica Biel and Ethan Hawke in the upcoming film Batso.