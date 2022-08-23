Website Logo
  Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Daniel Kaluuya reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer

The actor was asked to be part of the second installment of the film, but had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s Nope.

Daniel Kaluuya (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood actor Daniel Kaluuya confirmed that he would not be returning for the sequel of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, but it seems the actor is quite excited for the upcoming sequel as a fan.

The ‘Get Out’ actor was recently spotted at the premiere of his film Honk for Jesus. Save your soul’ in which he serves as a producer and offered his reaction to the latest trailer of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. According to Variety, Daniel stated, “Of course, I’ve seen it! It’s amazing.”

The ‘Widows’ actor was asked to be part of the second instalment of the film, but had already committed to star in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror film ‘Nope’, and because of the date issues, Kaluuya couldn’t be part of Marvel’s upcoming film.

“I’m excited for it. I’m excited to watch it,” Daniel said.

Talking about his future collaboration with Marvel studios, the actor said, “You know I can’t tell you! you’re supposed to start with that !”

Directed by Ryan Coogler, ‘Wakanda Forever’ wrapped up shooting in March and is slated to release on November 11, 2022.

Following the death of ‘Black Panther’s’ lead actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020 due to cancer, Marvel Studios announced that they will not be casting any new face for the role of T’Challa. The sequel will instead explore other characters from the world of “Black Panther,” while also honouring the legacy Boseman left behind, as per variety.

The ‘Get Out’ actor portrayed the role of W’Kabi, the best friend of the leader T’Challa in the previous part.

Actors Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett will be returning in the new instalment of the franchise.

‘Black Panther’ is an American sci-fi action film produced by Kevin Feige. The first part of the franchise was released in 2018 and gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens.

The film received an ‘Academy Award for Best Original Score’.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

