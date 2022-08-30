Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Daniel Craig calls for an end of ‘barbaric’ cluster bombs used in Ukraine

n April 2015, Craig was designated as the United Nations Global Advocate for the Elimination of Mines and Explosive Hazards.

Daniel Craig (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Former James Bond actor Daniel Craig has called for an end of the use of cluster bombs and ammunitions worldwide, specifically referencing the use of the weapons in Ukraine.

Cluster bombs release a series of smaller explosions, posing risks to civilians. They can be costly to locate and remove.

The actor and UN Ambassador was speaking at the Meeting of States Parties of the Convention on Cluster Munitions in Geneva, Switzerland, where he welcomed the “dedicated effort at curtailing the use of these abhorrent munitions”.

“It is essential to maintain focus on why we fought for this convention: to provide a legal framework to protect innocent civilians caught in conflict and to prevent future suffering,” he said.

He further added, “Countries that still use and produce cluster munitions need to stop doing so. They are barbaric weapons used mainly on civilian populations to spread fear and anxiety.”

“It is up to us to do the hard work, to do what we can to support each other and help civilians recover from the devastating impact of these weapons,” he said.

Craig addresses the United Nations conference in Geneva, chaired by the United Kingdom during its presidency of the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

The conference aims to bring the international community together with civil society organisations in an effort to rid the world of weapons. It also aims to educate communities on the dangers associated with their use and support survivors and their families.

Craig has promoted a number of human rights causes throughout his career, such as HIV/AIDS discrimination, bullying, violence against women, and disadvantaged youth.

In April 2015, Craig was designated as the United Nations Global Advocate for the Elimination of Mines and Explosive Hazards.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
‘You’re disgusting’: Amber Heard’s sister Whitney slams MTV after Johnny Depp makes an appearance at…
Hollywood News
Emilia Clarke in, Amber Heard out of Aquaman 2? Is that the reason why Warner…
Hollywood News
Glen Powell opens up about the pressure of making Top Gun: Maverick: ‘When you have…
Entertainment
Emilia Clarke was excited about me joining House of the Dragon: Fabien Frankel
Entertainment
A new documentary reveals Michael Jackson used 19 fake IDs to obtain drugs
Entertainment
Scholarship named after Shah Rukh Khan returns at La Trobe University
Entertainment
Chris Rock declines offer to host 2023 Oscars after Will Smith slap: Reports
Entertainment
Did Vijay Deverakonda cry after seeing dismal performance of his latest film Liger?
Entertainment
‘Shah Rukh Khan might not go all out to promote Pathaan,’ a source…
Entertainment
Indian-American family spends big to install Amitabh Bachchan’s life-size statue outside their New…
Entertainment
‘It’s been an absolute honour to make an Indian adaptation,’ says The Archies…
Hollywood News
Danny DeVito says his penguin was better than Colin Farrell
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Daniel Craig calls for an end of ‘barbaric’ cluster bombs…
Tributes paid to Kerala teens who died in Lough drowning…
‘Managing diversity is a prerequisite for successfully running a large…
What’s is tomato flu which affects young children?
Police officers took nearly half a million days off to…
Infidelity is contagious claims new study