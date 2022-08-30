Daniel Craig calls for an end of ‘barbaric’ cluster bombs used in Ukraine

Daniel Craig (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Former James Bond actor Daniel Craig has called for an end of the use of cluster bombs and ammunitions worldwide, specifically referencing the use of the weapons in Ukraine.

Cluster bombs release a series of smaller explosions, posing risks to civilians. They can be costly to locate and remove.

The actor and UN Ambassador was speaking at the Meeting of States Parties of the Convention on Cluster Munitions in Geneva, Switzerland, where he welcomed the “dedicated effort at curtailing the use of these abhorrent munitions”.

“It is essential to maintain focus on why we fought for this convention: to provide a legal framework to protect innocent civilians caught in conflict and to prevent future suffering,” he said.

He further added, “Countries that still use and produce cluster munitions need to stop doing so. They are barbaric weapons used mainly on civilian populations to spread fear and anxiety.”

“It is up to us to do the hard work, to do what we can to support each other and help civilians recover from the devastating impact of these weapons,” he said.

Craig addresses the United Nations conference in Geneva, chaired by the United Kingdom during its presidency of the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

The conference aims to bring the international community together with civil society organisations in an effort to rid the world of weapons. It also aims to educate communities on the dangers associated with their use and support survivors and their families.

Craig has promoted a number of human rights causes throughout his career, such as HIV/AIDS discrimination, bullying, violence against women, and disadvantaged youth.

In April 2015, Craig was designated as the United Nations Global Advocate for the Elimination of Mines and Explosive Hazards.

