  • Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai, hundreds attend funeral

Swiss-born Indian businesswoman Simone Tata (on wheelchair) arrives to attend the funeral of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Group, at a crematorium in Mumbai on September 6, 2022. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who died in a car accident, was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The last rites were performed in an electric crematorium at Worli in central Mumbai.

Mistry, 54, who headed the salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Sons from 2012-16 before an unceremonious exit, and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed in a road accident in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon.

Mistry was returning from a visit to Udvada in south Gujarat, which is the holiest place for people following the Zoroastrian faith.

His mortal remains, decorated with white flowers, were brought from the J J Hospital and kept at the Worli crematorium since Tuesday morning for friends, relatives and well-wishers to pay their last respects.

Apart from the members of the Parsi community, business leaders and politicians, hundreds of employees of Mistry’s Shapoorji Pallonji Group attended the funeral, including several people who had come from abroad.

Cyrus Mistry’s elder brother Shapoor Mistry, father-in-law and senior lawyer Iqbal Chagla, industrialists Anil Ambani and Ajit Gulabchand and NCP MP Supriya Sule were present at the crematorium.

On Sunday, the Mercedes car in which Cyrus Mistry and Pandole were travelling hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river in Palghar district.

Gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55), who was driving the car, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were injured in the accident.

 

