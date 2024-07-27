A culinary journey of global flavours

‘Dr Chintal’s Kitchen: Quick, easy, healthy meals the whole family will love’ caters to a wide audience, offering accessible recipes

The cover of Dr Chintal’s Kitchen: Quick, easy, healthy meals the whole family will love

By: Mita Mistry

The newly published book Dr Chintal’s Kitchen: Quick, easy, healthy meals the whole family will love is a welcome addition to any home cook’s library. This practical and engaging cookbook caters to a wide audience, offering accessible recipes and a celebration of global flavours.

Author, Dr Chintal Patel’s culinary journey starts with a cherished steel cookery set brought from Kenya and goes beyond merely collecting recipes. Readers will learn about the importance of building a foundation in nutrition, with clear and easy-to-understand explanations of essential food groups such as carbohydrates, fats, and vitamins. This empowers seasoned chefs as well as novices to make informed choices while exploring the vibrant world of spices and pantry staples.

Structured chapters offer a user-friendly experience. Whether one is seeking inspiration for everyday meals or solutions for busy weeks, the book delivers. There are recipes for fish tacos featuring a vibrant mango salsa and a comforting spiced chicken burger, among others.

For those short on time, there are dedicated sections on quick and nutritious 15-minute meals and timesaving traybakes.

Dietary needs are also considered, with chapters on ‘meat-free Monday’ delights like paneer hotdogs, balanced by healthier options for indulgent Friday evenings.

The focus on simplicity will resonate with beginners and experienced cooks alike, with accessible recipes presented clearly and concisely, using readily available ingredients. Forget intimidating recipe ingredient lists; the author champions a stress-free approach, relying on a core set of seven key spices. Stunning photographs, all taken by the author, showcase the dishes beautifully, adding another layer of inspiration.

This wonderfully crafted book takes the reader on travels around the globe so they can discover a world of flavours.

Indian-inspired curries, Italian classics, African-inspired dishes, and Middle Eastern flavours reflect the author’s global travels and cooking experience.

Packed with fun, wholesome recipes, this book is a celebration of healthy eating with delicious food and an essential addition to any kitchen. It will inspire readers to embark on a cooking adventure from the comfort of their own home.