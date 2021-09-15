Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Arts and Culture

Crime thriller has enough twists to keep readers guessing

By: Anjali Mehta

THE latest novel from crime writer AA Chaudhuri is a twist-laden thriller about a past nightmare that comes back to haunt a very distraught mother. Christine turns her back momentarily during a shopping trip and faces the horrific situation of her young baby Heidi being kidnapped.

Twenty three years later Christine is settled with husband Greg and their two children, but she is guilt-stricken for causing her daughter Heidi to be taken and never seen again.

Just as the broken family is finally coming to terms with what happen, they receive a letter stating Heidi is still alive and what follows is a harrowing journey to find out what really happened on that heart-breaking day. It isn’t long before their lives begin to unravel.

The nicely-paced story set across two time periods is written from multiple perspectives and gives different viewpoints from diverse characters. While the storytelling technique is admirably unique, it is at times hard to follow and a little cluttered in places. While some may find it predictable, the gripping story has enough twists and turns to keep readers guessing what will happen. The book successfully mixes up the thriller element with tackling some sensitive subjects and deep emotions in a relatable way.

There are some moments that are a difficult read and some may be put off by characters that are not particularly likeable, despite being believable. What makes up for the flaws that do exist in this book is a terrific ending, which comes as a big surprise and that makes the journey worthwhile.

The talented author shows she is getting better with each book and is a crime writer with an out-of-the-box way of thinking. That is why the tension-filled She’s Mine is worth finding and will reward patient fans of the crime genre.

