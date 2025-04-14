Skip to content
Former Sunak aide, Tory officials charged over 2024 election betting

Craig Williams, who served as Sunak’s parliamentary private secretary and was a candidate in the 2024 election, is among those charged.

Craig-Williams-Getty

Craig Williams had previously apologised for placing a £100 bet on a July election date but did not confirm whether he had prior knowledge of the timing. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 14, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

FIFTEEN individuals, including a former aide to ex-prime minister Rishi Sunak, have been charged in connection with alleged betting offences related to the timing of the 2024 general election, the Gambling Commission said on Monday.

Craig Williams, who served as Sunak’s parliamentary private secretary and was a candidate in the 2024 election, is among those charged.

Williams had previously apologised for placing a £100 bet on a July election date but did not confirm whether he had prior knowledge of the timing.

The UK’s Gambling Commission launched an investigation in June 2024 after it emerged that members of the then-governing Conservative Party had placed bets on the election date.

The probe focused on the alleged use of confidential information to gain an advantage in betting markets. The watchdog said this constituted a criminal offence under Section 42 of the Gambling Act 2005.

“The Gambling Commission has charged 15 people with offences under the Gambling Act 2005 following an investigation into alleged cheating related to bets placed on the timing of the 2024 general election,” the commission said in a statement.

“The investigation, initiated in June 2024, focused on individuals suspected of using confidential information – specifically advance knowledge of the proposed election date – to gain an unfair advantage in betting markets. Such actions constitute an offence of cheating under Section 42 of the Gambling Act 2005, a criminal offence,” it added.

Other individuals charged include Nick Mason, who was the Conservative Party’s chief data officer at the time; Tony Lee, then campaign director; his wife Laura Saunders, who was a party candidate; and Russell George, a Conservative member of the devolved Welsh Senedd.

Also among those charged are a former police officer, Jeremy Hunt, and other Conservative staff and party workers.

The 15 individuals are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on June 13, 2025.

Political betting, including on election dates, is permitted in the UK, but placing bets based on insider knowledge is illegal.

The Conservative Party, now in opposition, said that any current staff charged in connection with the investigation have been suspended.

“The Conservative Party believes that those working in politics must act with integrity. Current members of staff who have been charged are being suspended with immediate effect,” a party spokesperson said.

“These incidents took place in May last year. Our party is now under new leadership and we are cooperating fully with the Gambling Commission to ensure that their investigation can conclude swiftly and transparently,” the spokesperson added.

In June 2024, the BBC reported that a police officer in Sunak’s close protection team had been suspended after being investigated for alleged betting.

At the time, Sunak said he was “incredibly angry” upon learning of the accusations and stated that anyone found to have broken the law should face the “full consequences”.

The Gambling Commission said it would continue to take “robust action” against illegal betting activity.

“The Commission, as the independent regulator of gambling in Britain, is committed to protecting consumers and the public, ensuring confidence in the industry, and upholding high standards among licensees,” it said.

Under Sections 27 and 28 of the Gambling Act, the Commission has the power to investigate offences and bring criminal prosecutions.

(With inputs from agencies)

