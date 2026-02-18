Coventry exhibition celebrates south Asian stories through generations

Highlights:

Coventry volunteers share personal histories in immersive exhibition

Over 50 years of British south Asian life explored through objects, oral histories, and sound installations

Exhibition aims to foster understanding of identity, belonging, and migration

A journey through south Asian life in the UK

A new exhibition at the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum in Coventry, Stories That Made Us – Roots, Resilience, Representation, showcases more than 50 years of British south Asian life. Visitors explore four immersive rooms inspired by the experiences of one Coventry family, bringing personal histories to life. Since its opening in November, the exhibition has welcomed thousands of visitors.

Voices of Coventry’s south Asian cultural ambassadors

Seven south Asian Cultural Ambassadors have contributed their personal stories as part of a partnership between the Herbert and Coventry Archives. The group, which includes Prashant Kansara, Priti Kansara, Ayisha Abraham, Jitey Samra, Mehru Fitter MBE, Suminder Virk, and Kauser Husain, has been meeting monthly to share oral histories featured throughout the exhibition.

Visitors can hear their voices in key installations, including a “passport control” room depicting the arrival experience in Britain, as well as sound pieces reflecting on what it means to be British south Asian across generations.

Jitey Samra Ayesha Jones

Exploring migration and belonging

The ambassadors’ stories highlight the diversity of Coventry’s south Asian communities, tracing roots to India, Kenya, other parts of Africa, and south Asia. They explore migration journeys, first impressions of Britain, and recurring themes of language and belonging across decades.

Jitey Samra, who has worked in mental health services in Coventry, said:

“Hearing people’s stories creates empathy and helps explain behaviour, trauma, and identity in a much deeper way. It builds bridges across communities.”

Resonance across generations

Ayisha Abraham, born in London in the 1960s, recalled leaving Britain after Enoch Powell’s ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech. She described the exhibition as particularly relevant today:

“The language around who belongs and who doesn’t feels uncomfortably familiar. This exhibition places an intimate family story within a wider historical framework, making global forces human and emotional.”

Ayisha Abraham Ayesha Jones

Personal histories become public heritage

Coventry-born visual artist Prashant Kansara reflected on how participating changed his perception of personal memories:

“These objects and experiences were part of my everyday life, but seeing them celebrated revealed their historical significance. This exhibition gives value to memories many of us thought were ordinary.”

Prashant Kansara Ayesha Jones

Coventry’s south Asian community

Coventry has one of the UK’s largest and most established south Asian populations, with 18.5% of residents identifying as Asian or Asian British, double the national average.

The exhibition draws on Hardish Virk’s Stories That Made Us archive and the Virk Collection held at Coventry Archives. It features photographs, books, magazines, posters, vinyl records, cassettes, and personal memorabilia alongside radio broadcasts, music, and film, presenting a rich tapestry of south Asian life in the city.

Encouraging dialogue and participation

Shaniece Martin, coordinator of the Cultural Ambassadors programme, said the project aims to embed authentic south Asian voices:

“Visitors hear what it felt like to step off the plane, the shock of arrival, and how identity is shaped over time. These experiences aren’t just history, they continue to shape lives today.”

She added that the exhibition encourages more people from south Asian backgrounds to visit, share reflections, and contribute stories to Coventry Archives, building a lasting record of community life.

Collaboration and support

The programme is hosted by Coventry Archives as part of the Stories That Made Us exhibition, conceived and co-curated by artist Hardish Virk in partnership with the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum. Support comes from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which helps bring heritage projects to life across the UK.

Exhibition details

Stories That Made Us – Roots, Resilience, Representation will remain on display at the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum until 25 May 2026. It offers visitors of all backgrounds the opportunity to engage with immersive storytelling that bridges history, culture, and personal experience.