Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 20, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Court slams Google and directs it to remove fake content on Aaradhya Bachchan from YouTube

The court remarked that spreading misinformation about a child of tender age reflects “morbid perversity” and “complete apathy in the interests of the child”.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed various entities operating channels on YouTube to immediately remove all the videos, images, and identical content spreading fake news about the health of Aaradhya Bachchan.

The 11-year-old, who is the daughter of Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has reportedly moved Delhi High Court against YouTube channels for reporting fake news about her health.

The court has restrained nine YouTube channels and completely restricted them from creating, publishing, uploading, or sharing any content on any public platform relating to Aaradhya’s state of health or physical condition.

The HC has directed Google LLC to immediately proceed to delist and deactivate certain videos which claimed that Aaradhya Bachchan was “critically ill” and “no more”.

The court, in the interim order, asked Google to inform the plaintiff about the details of the uploaders in question and clarified that similar videos, whenever brought to Google’s notice, shall also be taken down.

“Defendants 1 to 9 (YouTube channels) are completely restrained from publishing, sharing, and disseminating any content on any public platform across the net relating to the state of health or physical condition of the plaintiff,” ordered the court.

“Defendant no 10 (Google) will immediately delist and deactivate all videos mentioned in the plea,” it said.

The court remarked that spreading misinformation about a child of tender age reflects “morbid perversity” and “complete apathy in the interests of the child”.

The court further asked Google to file a response stating in detail its policy on dealing with such objectionable content on its YouTube platform in view of intermediary rules.

It also directed the Centre to block access to the content in question and said Google was duty-bound to follow the legal framework for intermediaries.

(With inputs from PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Judgment in Jiah Khan suicide case expected on April 28
Entertainment
Pamela Chopra cremated; Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan attend last rites
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali signs with WME agency with eyes on Hollywood
Entertainment
Yash Chopra’s wife and playback singer Pamela Chopra dies at 74
Entertainment
Irrfan Khan’s last film The Song of Scorpions to hit cinemas ahead of his third…
Entertainment
Adipurush set to world-premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2023
Entertainment
I have men in my life who are insecure because of my success:…
Entertainment
Mother Teresa & Me: Deepti Naval shares poster of new film with Banita…
Entertainment
After Salman and Shah Rukh, Sharvari to join Yash Raj Films’ spy universe
Entertainment
Nushrratt Bharuccha to star opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda in Hindi remake of Chatrapathi
Entertainment
Vidyut Jammwal unveils teaser for his next spy-thriller IB71
Entertainment
Rakesh Roshan reveals Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 to roll in 2024
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW