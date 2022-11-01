Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Councillor Fyeza Ikhlaq reveals she had her hijab ripped off and was spat on after 7/7 bombings

The Glasgow council unanimously agreed to adopt the all-party-parliamentary group (APPG) definition of Islamophobia.

Fyeza Ikhlaq, Zen Ghani.

By: Pramod Thomas

Glasgow councillor Fyeza Ikhlaq has revealed that she experienced hate crime following 7/7 bombings in London in 2005.

While debating a motion to tackle hate crime in the Scottish city, Ikhlaq said that she had her hijab ripped from her head on Argyle Street and was spat on after the terrorist attack.

People also asked her to ‘go home’, she added.

Councillor Zen Ghani, who brought forward the motion, said that he was once asked by a group of men whether he was carrying a bomb in his bag when he left a mosque.

Ghani said that Muslims across Glasgow will be able to give their own experiences of Islamophobia, and urged authorities to listen to to victims of hate crimes.

During the discussion, Ikhlaq said that it is really painful when the hijab gets ripped off as it is tied around women’s necks.

“I was then spat on and told to go back to my own country. These are just two incidences of Islamophobia that I went through, there are many many more. It’s these offences that lead to me removing my hijab. Wearing this piece of cloth should be a woman’s choice to make,” he said.

According to her, it is unfortunate that Muslims are still fighting prejudices in the city. Ikhlaq said that Glasgow should tackle islamophobia at the earliest.

“Muslims even have to fear travelling on a plane because we know we will get stopped for a random search. I myself wore a hijab for nine years and was randomly selected at an airport by an officer who kept smirking at me and kept asking me what I had hidden under my scarf,” the councillor is reported to have said.

“My cabin luggage was gone through and I was asked to remove my shoes which were also examined. I was moved to the side, asked to remove my hijab and then I was told I was okay to go. This is intimidation and racism and something Muslims face on a daily basis.”

According to Ghani, the colour of one’s skin and the clothes that one wear should never define who he is.

Participating in the discussion, the Labour party said that sort of discrimination should not be tolerated.

Depute Labour Leader, councillor Soriya Siddique said that data showed islamophobia is increasing in Glasgow and it cannot be tolerated.

“It is well known that Muslim women are disproportionately affected by Islamophobia and they can face discrimination on multiple grounds. This can be islamophobia, sexism and racism,” Siddique said.

The council unanimously agreed to adopt the all-party-parliamentary group (APPG) definition of Islamophobia, which includes inciting or justifying the killing or hurting of Muslims in the name of a racist or fascist ideology.

It also includes making dehumanising, demonising, or stereotyped claims about Muslims and holding them collectively accountable for real or imagined conduct.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Young man who died in car chase was ‘head over heels’ in love with TikTok…
News
UK is a compassionate place for asylum seekers – PM’s spokesman
News
Unilever voluntarily recalls dry shampoos over cancer-causing chemical
News
Liz Truss forced out by Bank of England, not markets, says economist Narayana Kocherlakota
News
Woman murdered by partner had feared social services would take away her baby if she…
News
Suella Braverman criticised for asylum seeker ‘invasion’ comments
News
Leicester violence: Hindu groups to boycott review by ‘biased’ expert
News
Sadiq Khan demands rent freeze for London tenants
News
Avoid these facial movements to prevent wrinkles & ‘fine lines’
News
Britain’s Hindus are ‘smart, rich and very well behaved’: Report
News
Sunak criticised for planning to skip UN climate summit
News
Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in Leicester
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW