Côte Restaurant Group sold to Karali Group

The sale comes a month after Côte’s private equity owner, Partners Group, was reported to be considering injecting new capital into the business rather than pursuing a sale.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 05, 2025
Eastern Eye

Côte Restaurant Group has been acquired by the Karali Group, a family-owned franchise business led by Salim and Karim Janmohamed.

The sale comes a month after Côte’s private equity owner, Partners Group, was reported to be considering injecting new capital into the business rather than pursuing a sale, according to The Caterer.

Discussions over a potential sale began during the summer when advisers were appointed to explore future options for the casual dining brand.

Following the acquisition, Côte chief executive Emma Dinnis said: “I am proud to have led the brilliant Côte team to a sale that is a huge positive for all involved. The sector continues to face challenges, but with the strength of our people and a clear vision, I’m confident we’ll ensure Côte remains everyone’s favourite brasserie. With a delicious new menu amplifying what we do best and exciting plans for the future, we will continue to transform and grow this brand.”

Karim and Salim Janmohamed said, as reported by The Caterer: “We have long admired the much-loved Côte Brasserie and are thrilled to welcome this fantastic brand into our growing portfolio. We are looking forward to working with both management and the broader team on the exciting plans for the brand and welcome them all individually to the Karali family. We extend our gratitude to our trusted advisors from Freeths and PKF Smith Cooper.”

Karali Group operates across the quick-service restaurant, casual dining and café sectors.

It was previously the largest UK franchisee of Burger King before exiting all 74 sites in 2022. Last year, it became the UK’s largest Taco Bell operator after purchasing 46 restaurants from a single franchisee.

