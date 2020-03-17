Coronavirus crisis: Aamir Khan cancels the next schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha

The Coronavirus outbreak has caused worldwide panic. As the pandemic tightens its grip over the whole world, Bollywood is also feeling the effect. The COVID19 has already dealt a severe blow to the Hindi film industry with the production of all movies, television shows and webseries coming to a complete halt.

According to reports, superstar Aamir Khan has cancelled the next schedule of his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha due to the Coronavirus scare. The actor has apparently taken the decision recently.

A source close to the development informed an entertainment magazine, “Since a major chunk of the film is being shot at real locations, the next schedule will be decided on a later date, after analysing the situation on-ground”.

If the source is to be believed, the shoot of the much-awaited film has been postponed by 12 days. “Aamir was discussing cancelling the shoot much before that,” the source said in conclusion.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which started rolling in October 2019, is an official remake of the classic Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994), starring legendary actor Tom Hanks in the lead role. The Hindi adaptation of the movie has been penned by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni.

Apart from Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The two actors, who have previously worked on such hits as 3 Idiots (2009) and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012), are collaborating again after a gap of 8 years.

The film is being directed by Advait Chandan who made his directorial debut with Secret Superstar (2017). Aamir Khan is co-producing the flick in association with Viacom18 Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020.