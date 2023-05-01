Website Logo
  Monday, May 01, 2023
Coronation of King Charles III: Get ready for the ceremony with these unusual souvenirs!

From commemorative coins to celebratory gift boxes and milk chocolate crowns, there’s something for everyone to celebrate this historic occasion

Fortnum & Mason’s celebratory gift-boxes and wickers – Image Credit: Twitter

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

As King Charles III’s coronation approaches, various commemorative items are being created to mark the historic event. Among the offerings are coins, stamps, and accessories, though all are quite exclusive and limited.

Additionally, businesses are cashing in on the event by releasing commemorative merchandise.

While some of these items are what you might expect, such as plates, tea towels, and mugs, others are rather unusual, with companies going to great lengths to commemorate the day.

We have compiled a list of some unexpected and unusual coronation merchandise currently available.

From commemorative coins to celebratory gift boxes and milk chocolate crowns, there’s something for everyone to celebrate this historic occasion. However, it’s important to start thinking about which pieces you would like to purchase to celebrate the momentous occasion, and which are likely to become valuable antiques in the future.

So, here’s a selection of some carefully curated coronation memorabilia.

Chocolate Crown – Image Credit: Twitter

Musical Coronation Biscuit Tin

The Musical Coronation Biscuit Tin from Fortnum’s is a delightful and distinctive keepsake to commemorate King Charles III’s coronation. The music box within the biscuit tin plays the tune of ‘God Save The King’ as it turns, adding a special touch to the occasion. The tin features an assortment of delicious biscuits that pay homage to the flavors of the Commonwealth, making it a perfect indulgence while celebrating the historic event.

Exclusive Coronation Gin

Another fun item is an exclusive Coronation Gin by Silent Pool, one of the top British gin distillers. Perfect for a royal celebration, it is crafted with a brand-new recipe. This limited-edition commemorative bottle features infusions of botanicals, plants, and flowers that are native to King Charles’ beloved Surrey.

2023 Commemorative Coin Set

The Royal Mint has released a highly collectible commemorative coin set to mark King Charles III’s coronation. The set includes five Uncirculated coins dated 2023, each featuring the new king’s portrait. This makes it one of the first annual sets to feature King Charles III’s image, adding to its value as a future collectible item.

Coronation Chinaware

Introducing the official collection in honour of the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. This exclusive commemorative collection sold by The Royal Collection Shop is meticulously crafted using the highest quality English bone China and adorned with a lustrous 22 carat gold finish, making it an exquisite keepsake of this significant event in British history.

Fortnum & Mason’s Coronation Darjeeling Tea Caddy

Image Credit: Twitter

This exclusive tea caddy and hand-decorated fine bone China Coronation Mug, presented in an illustrated gift box, make for a truly regal pairing to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III. The limited-edition set is a perfect self-gift for those looking to enjoy a cup of tea fit for a king.

Cartwright & Butler’s special edition Coronation Celebration Hamper

Image Credit: Twitter

As the coronation of King Charles III draws near, what better way to mark the occasion than with a sumptuous spread of classic British delicacies? These coronation hampers are the perfect accompaniment to your celebrations. With a bank holiday to boot, gather your loved ones and indulge in a truly royal feast.

Emma Bridgewater King & Countryman 1/2 Pint Mug

King Charles III’s passion for the countryside and nature is well-known, from his organic garden at Highgrove to the wildlife sanctuary at Sandringham. The King & Countryman 1/2 Pint Mug is a tribute to the royal couple’s love for nature.

 

