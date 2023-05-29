Website Logo
  • Monday, May 29, 2023
Cops always make for great cinematic characters: Randeep Hooda

Inspector Avinash, Hooda said, is a novel addition to other cop shows streaming online.

Randeep Hooda (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

In his latest outing Inspector Avinash, Randeep Hooda once again plays a police officer and the actor says people in uniform always make for “great cinematic characters”.

Based on the life of Uttar Pradesh cop Avinash Mishra, the crime thriller series revolves around the titular character who is on a mission to stop the crimes in the state.

Inspector Avinash, Hooda said, is a novel addition to other cop shows streaming online.

“Cops always make for great cinematic characters because of the nature of their job and the circumstances that they operate in. ‘Inspector Avinash’ is a very different show. It has its own flavour, its ‘rasa’. I’m very grateful to have got the opportunity to play this part. Mr Avinash Mishra in real life is larger-than-life yet sweet and humble and has got a great way of stating things,” the 46-year-old actor told PTI.

As someone who has previously played a police officer in films such as “Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Jannat 2, Kick, Baaghi 2, and John Day, Hooda said the portrayal of cops on screen has become “more real”.

“We have gone more into their personal lives in some shows which makes them more human. It’s not just a uniform, it’s a person who inhabits that uniform. And that person is going through his own personal journey and at work. That humanisation of cops has really led to a better understanding that they also come from the same culture and country. I have always tried to humanise all cop characters I’ve played and this show was shot in my arm,” he added.

Inspector Avinash is directed by Neerraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer Bhaiaji Superhit fame and produced by Jio Studios. The eight-episode series is streaming free on JioCinema.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

