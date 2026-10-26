Conservatives back Ameet Jogia to fight Hendon again

FORMER No.10 adviser to prime minister Rishi Sunak, Ameet Jogia, has been reselected as the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Hendon after losing the north London seat by just 15 votes at the 2024 general election.
Jogia said he was determined to build on the result and win the seat for the Conservatives at the next election.
“I am determined to finish the job we started and turn Hendon blue,” he told Eastern Eye.
His defeat by a margin of 15 votes was the narrowest result in the country at the 2024 election, when Labour won a large majority, and the Tories suffered their worst-ever general election defeat.
Despite the national swing against the party, Jogia ran a close contest in a seat that had been widely expected to return a Labour MP comfortably.
While the Tory vote share fell by around 20 percentage points nationally, the decline in Hendon was about 10 points, a statement said.
Jogia is currently chief of staff to the party, where he is involved in its rebuilding efforts under leader Kemi Badenoch.
A councillor in Harrow, Jogia has also built a record of community engagement and public service, the statement added.
Rising through Tory politics
Jogia joined the parliamentary office of Lord Dolar Popat in 2011 and became his chief of staff in 2017, before moving to 10 Downing Street in November 2022.
He also served as co-chair of Conservative Friends of India, helping expand the party’s engagement with British Indian communities, and stepped down from the role in 2025.
A Tory councillor in Harrow, he has worked on local issues including road safety, congestion and parking. He studied at King’s College London and began his career at Network Rail.
Awarded an MBE in 2022 for political and public service, Jogia lost to Labour’s David Pinto-Duschinsky at the 2024 general election.