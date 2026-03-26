ONE of the Conservative Party’s most influential behind-the-scenes figures on international engagement, Ameet Jogia has steadily risen through the party’s ranks to become head of international at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), while also serving until recently as co-chair of Conservative Friends of India and as an adviser to former prime minister Rishi Sunak – roles that place him close to the party’s global networks and strategic decision-making.

From that vantage point, Jogia has become an important bridge between the Conservatives and centre-right parties abroad. Writing after representing the party at the International Democracy Union Forum in Washington DC in November 2025, he described it as “an important reminder of the value of global partnership as we help lead the dialogue among centre-right parties internationally”.

Meetings with political figures including Stephen Harper, Erna Solberg, Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison underscored the kind of international relationships he now helps cultivate on the party’s behalf.

His rise has unfolded alongside an enduring commitment to grassroots politics. As a Conservative councillor in Harrow, Jogia spent much of 2025 focusing on practical local concerns. Chairing the council’s traffic and road safety advisory panel, he worked on the Rayners Lane town-centre scheme, reviewing proposals on red routes, congestion and parking while pressing for safer conditions for cyclists and pedestrians alongside better access for local businesses.

His approach to enforcement reflected a pragmatic streak. Parking officers, he argued, should apply “common sense”, particularly in situations where motorists briefly stop to help passengers in and out of vehicles, seeking to limit unnecessary penalty notices.

The year followed one of the narrowest defeats in the 2024 general election, when Jogia missed winning the Hendon parliamentary seat by just 15 votes. “Absolutely devastated to have lost in Hendon by such a small margin,” he wrote afterwards, though he also emphasised the strength of the Conservative vote locally despite the party’s national losses.

Politics had long been his chosen path. After studying at King’s College London, he began his career at Network Rail on a management training scheme before moving into government through an internship at the Cabinet Office. In 2011 he joined the parliamentary office of Lord Dolar Popat, rising to become chief of staff in 2017 – a formative partnership he has often credited as central to his political development.

Jogia was later brought into Downing Street as a senior political adviser in November 2022, working on policy and public affairs under Sunak.

He played a key role in expanding the party’s engagement with British Indian communities, particularly through Conservative Friends of India, which he helped build into the party’s largest affiliate group.

“We are proud of what CF India has become: the party’s largest affiliate group, built through campaigning, celebration and connection,” he wrote as he stepped down as co-chair in 2025.

Awarded an MBE in 2022, Jogia remains active locally while maintaining his national role within the party. Married to Priya Jogia, he is the son of the late Narottambhai and Hansaben Jogia, from a Gujarati family with roots in Tanzania.