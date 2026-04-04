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Nick Jonas honours late friend Maya Kibbel on her birthday with emotional tribute

Nick Jonas has shared a personal tribute to his late friend Maya Kibbel

Nick Jonas

Jonas described Kibbel as a “sister from another mother”

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Nick Jonas paid tribute to Maya Kibbel on what would have been her 31st birthday
  • The singer shared a childhood photo and described her as his “sister”
  • Maya passed away on March 7, 2026, after complications linked to Wilson’s disease
  • Her mother confirmed she collapsed before being taken to hospital

A birthday marked by remembrance

Nick Jonas has shared a personal tribute to his late friend Maya Kibbel, marking her birthday with a message reflecting on their bond. Posting on Instagram, the actor and singer recalled how April 3 had long been a date he associated with her, writing that he instinctively reached for his phone to call her.

‘My sister, always’

Jonas described Kibbel as a “sister from another mother”, adding that he would always cherish the time they spent together. In his message, he expressed hope that she was at peace, ending with a birthday wish that underscored the loss. The post was accompanied by a childhood photograph, reinforcing the length of their friendship.

Family confirms her passing

Kibbel died on March 7, 2026, after her heart and lungs stopped functioning. Her mother, Kiyoko Kibbel, confirmed the news in a statement, saying her daughter had fought hard before collapsing and being taken to hospital, where she later passed away.

Battle with a rare condition

Kibbel had been living with Wilson's disease, a rare genetic disorder that affects the body’s ability to process copper. The condition can lead to serious complications if untreated.

An earlier message of support

Following news of her death, Jonas had also shared a brief message of support for her family, writing that he would always be there for her mother. His latest post returns to a more personal note, focusing on memory, grief and the significance of marking milestones after loss.

tributeinstagram postnick jonasnick jonas tribute

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