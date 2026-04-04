Storm Dave threatens Easter travel as Met Office issues four yellow warnings

Highlights

Wind warnings cover Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales.

Gusts up to 90mph expected in exposed coastal areas.

Busiest Easter road travel predicted since 2022.

Storm Dave will strike the UK this afternoon, bringing gale-force winds and potential travel chaos as millions begin their Easter holidays.

The Met Office has issued four separate yellow weather warnings across different regions.

A wind alert covering northern England and parts of Wales takes effect from 5pm today until 7am tomorrow.

Northern Ireland faces a separate wind warning from 2pm today through 3am, while mainland Scotland will experience strong winds from 6pm until midday tomorrow.

The Scottish Highlands also face a combined rain and snow warning between 3pm and 6am.

Forecasters predict widespread gusts reaching 50mph to 60mph, with speeds between 60mph and 70mph in exposed locations.

Some coastal areas could see winds hitting 90mph, creating dangerous conditions along shorelines with large waves.

Travel and safety

"While some uncertainty remains in the exact track and shape of Storm Dave, a spell of strong southwesterly winds is expected," the Met Office stated, adding that "injuries and danger to life from flying debris possible" in affected areas.

The storm will reach peak intensity today before weakening tomorrow as it moves towards the North Sea.

Disruption is anticipated across road, rail, air and ferry services during the critical travel period.

Power cuts may occur in some regions due to the severe conditions. Network Rail has warned that Scotland's East Coast Main Line and Ayrshire coast services could face the greatest impact from the extreme weather.

The RAC forecasts this Easter could see the busiest road travel since 2022.

Travel association ABTA estimates approximately two million people planned overseas trips for the holiday period.

Travellers are advised to check conditions before journeys and allow extra time for delays.

Coastal areas should exercise particular caution due to hazardous wave conditions expected throughout the storm's duration.

The timing coincides with the traditional Easter getaway, when families typically begin long weekend breaks.